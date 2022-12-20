Continental Cup: Chelsea draw Spurs in quarter-finals
Chelsea have been drawn to face Tottenham in a London derby in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup.
The two met in the Women's Super League last month, when a record Chelsea home crowd of 38,300 saw the Blues beat Spurs 3-0.
Arsenal, who currently sit second in the WSL, will host Aston Villa.
The two remaining ties will be decided after the final group stage games are played in January.
Six group-stage fixtures are yet to be played as a result of postponements caused by recent cold weather, with the standings in three groups still to be finalised.
All four quarter-final ties will take place on 25 and 26 January, with the semi-finals scheduled for 8 and 9 February.
The final, which is live on the BBC, will take place at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park on 5 March.
Draw in full
- Winner of Group D (Bristol City / Charlton Athletic / Lewes) v Winner of Group B (Manchester City / Leicester City / Liverpool)
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
- Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
- Best Second Placed Team (Manchester City / Leicester City / Liverpool) v Winner of Group C (Brighton & Hove Albion / West Ham United)