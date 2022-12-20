Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kris Lowe celebrates scoring the goal which secured victory for Cliftonville

Cliftonville have moved up to second and narrowed the gap on leaders Larne as Kris Lowe scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Glentoran.

It was a lacklustre first half of few chances at Solitude but the game improved after the interval.

Lowe struck 11 minutes from time with a deflected strike which flew past a helpless Aaron McCarey.

Glentoran stay fifth and it's now just one win in eight games for Mick McDermott's men.

Ronan Hale had the best opportunity of a dull opening 45 minutes, with the former Larne man shooting from the edge of the area straight at Aaron McCarey.

The keeper parried the ball into the path of Joe Gormley but the striker, who bagged a treble against Portadown on Saturday, failed to turn his effort goalward.

At the other end Rory Donnelly failed to get a clean connection on his header from a Danny Purkis cross, but for large periods of the first half the sides cancelled each other out.

Glentoran came out the brighter team in the second half and should have taken the lead through Rory Donnelly - the former Reds frontman met another Purkis cross but his first-time shot from six yards out failed to hit the target.

It looked like it would be third-time lucky for Donnelly after his shot beat keeper Nathan Gartside but Luke Turner was alert to clear the ball off the line.

The breakthrough finally came in the 79th minute after 17-year-old Sean Moore showed great feet to get past Rhys Marshall in the Glentoran penalty area.

The teenager pulled the ball back for Lowe, whose shot from 10 yards deflected past McCarey and into the net.

Purkis had a chance to equalise after Alistair Roy spotted the run of the forward, but the angle was tight and he could only shoot straight at Nathan Gartside.

With seconds left on the clock Glentoran had one last opportunity as substitute Jay Donnelly found himself free in the six-yard box but somehow shot wide.