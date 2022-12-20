Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Greenwood has scored five goals for Manchester City since joining in 2020

England defender Alex Greenwood has signed a contract extension committing her to Manchester City until 2026.

Greenwood, who came on as a substitute in the final when the Lionesses beat Germany to win Euro 2022 in July, joined City from Lyon in 2020.

"Feeling settled at a club for me is so important and I absolutely have that here at City, I just love being here," said the 29-year-old.

"It's an exciting time to be at City, both now and for the future."

Greenwood, who has also played for Liverpool, Notts County and Everton, led Manchester United to the Women's Championship title in 2019, before joining Lyon, where she won the Champions League.

In her two and a half seasons with Manchester City, she has lifted the Women's FA Cup and Continental Tyres League Cup.

Head coach Gareth Taylor said: "We're thrilled to have Alex sign a new deal here at the club.

"She is an incredibly important member of the squad, and her experience has proven invaluable to not only herself, but those around her in the team over the past few seasons."

Manchester City sit fourth in the WSL and will travel to West Ham on 15 January, when the season resumes.