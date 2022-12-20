Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Billy Sharp was not far away from two goals on the night, missing with this header

Billy Sharp's patience and finishing were praised by Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom, after Monday's match-winning goal against Wigan.

Sharp equalled Jimmy Hagan's tally of 117 league goals for the Blades to make it 2-0 in their 2-1 away victory.

The 36-year-old has made just seven starts this season in 18 appearances.

"We know if we create chances or get him the ball in those areas, he's as good as anyone in the league," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Bill's been training really hard, waiting for an opportunity.

"All-round, all season [he's been good], he had the misfortune of the injury at Middlesbrough which slowed him down.

"And, there's no denying the form Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie have been in as two of the leading scorers in the league. They've formed a strong partnership."

Monday's win left Sheffield United second in the Championship, three points behind leaders Burnley.

The equalling of Hagan's 117 league goals for the club was particularly poignant for Sharp, a boyhood Blades fan, given the Washington-born forward was his grandad's favourite player.

"It was a big moment for him and his family," Heckingbottom added. "We were chatting about it [equalling the tally] before the game, and he was pretending he didn't know how many goals he had.

"He'd had a moment just before on the right, and I was thinking 'get your shot off'.

"Listen, he knows what he is doing, he had that moment and would have been disappointed.

"Then he got one on the left, I almost knew what he was going to do before he did, I knew he wouldn't waste the opportunity to get a shot away - he dragged it left and then got it in the bottom corner."