Celtic's Josip Juranovic (centre) helped Croatia to reach third place at the World Cup

Celtic have not been approached about any potential January sales, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

There has been heightened speculation around the future of Josip Juranovic, with the full-back impressing for semi-finalists Croatia at the World Cup.

Stephen Welsh has been linked with a move away from the champions, too.

"We haven't had an offer for any player," said Postecoglou, who has already recruited Alastair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi for next month.

"If there's an issue or if players have things put in front of them about their future, I'm sure they will come and see me, and [chief executive] Michael [Nicholson] will speak to their representatives.

"But right now there is nothing. Zero. Zip. Nada. Nothing going on."

Croatia stunned Brazil on their way to a third-place finish in Qatar, with Postecoglou saying Juranovic "had a great World Cup".

"He was brilliant. Credit to him and now he has a memory that will last forever," he added.

The 27-year-old was signed for £2m from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2020 and big clubs in Spain and England have been credited with an interest.

"He's got a bit of time off but he'll be back in training early next week and ready to go," added Postecoglou.

"People can talk about offers but I can't spend my time chasing shadows with what's in the press every morning or I'd be spending all day talking to players."