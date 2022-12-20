Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland and Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert

Scotland will begin 2023 with another visit to the Pinatar Cup in Spain, playing matches against Iceland, Philippines and Wales.

The tournament, in its third year, runs from 13-22 February near Murcia.

Like Scotland, Wales and Iceland lost out at the last stage of the Women's World Cup play-offs.

However, Asian Cup semi-finalists Philippines will be making their debut at the finals in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Scotland, currently taking legal action against the Scottish FA in a fight over equal pay and conditions, won the inaugural Pinatar Cup in 2020 with wins over Iceland, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.

With no tournament in 2021, the Scots finished fifth earlier this year as the event was expanded to eight nations, following defeat to Wales, a win over Slovakia and a penalty shootout success against Hungary.

Pinatar Cup fixtures:

15 February

Iceland v Scotland

Wales v Philippines

18 February

Scotland v Philippines

Iceland v Wales

21 February

Scotland v Wales

Philippines v Iceland