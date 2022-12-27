Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea2BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Hosts claim comfortable win to boost top-four hopes

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Mason Mount
Mason Mount marked his 150th Chelsea appearance with a goal

Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes as they resumed their Premier League season with a comfortable victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Having failed to score in three consecutive matches prior to the break for the World Cup it took Chelsea less than 16 minutes to get up and running with Kai Havertz sliding in an effort at the back post from Raheem Sterling's low cross.

With the hosts dominant, Mason Mount celebrated his 150th appearance for Chelsea in style, curling a superb effort into the bottom right corner of the Bournemouth net from the edge of the penalty area.

It drew a nod of satisfaction from manager Graham Potter, who will have been delighted by the slick performance his side delivered, particularly during the first half.

Christian Pulisic saw an effort ruled out after Havertz was judged to have fouled Adam Smith, while the German also spurned a second-half opportunity to extend Chelsea's lead.

The result sees Chelsea move up to eighth in the table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with Bournemouth remaining in 14th.

The only negative in Potter's and Chelsea's evening came with the earlier-than-planned withdrawal of Reece James, seven minutes into the second period, on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the England squad for Qatar.

The 23-year-old lay on the turf with his hands on his head before receiving treatment and eventually walking off unaided.

While the Cherries improved after the break, and substitute Ryan Christie forced home goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a good save, they rarely looked capable of applying any late pressure to the hosts.

Chelsea take step forward

Chelsea had come into the contest with question marks over their direction of travel under Potter after a damaging sequence of three consecutive top-flight defeats prior to the World Cup.

However, they appeared galvanised and looked as though the opportunity to reset had worked in their favour.

There was a notable fluency to their play, particularly via the combinations that Sterling, James, Mount and Italian playmaker Jorginho provided, while Havertz and Pulisic worked tirelessly up front to offer an outlet.

And until he was forced off, everything that right-back James produced oozed class.

His marauding runs down the right gave Chelsea an added dimension in attack, with only a good save from visiting goalkeeper Mark Travers denying him a goal just before the break.

Sluggish start dents Bournemouth

Dominic Solanke's driving run and an early Philip Billing free-kick suggested Bournemouth felt capable of taking the game to Chelsea on their own patch.

However, while Gary O'Neil will take positives from the way his team prevented the scoreline from going away from them further in the second period, he will be disappointed by their passive first 45 minutes.

In that period they conceded their 33rd and 34th goals of the campaign, with 26 of those now coming away from home.

Chelsea's opener came from a series of straight passes down the right, with Havertz unchallenged as he opened the scoring, while Mount was given time and space to take aim as four Bournemouth players backed off.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24JamesSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 53'minutes
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32Cucurella
  • 20ZakariaSubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 19Mount
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forChalobahat 88'minutes
  • 29Havertz
  • 10PulisicSubstituted forAubameyangat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Aubameyang
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 23Gallagher
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 42Humphreys
  • 56Hutchinson
  • 67Hall

Bournemouth

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Travers
  • 17StaceySubstituted forAnthonyat 45'minutes
  • 15A Smith
  • 25Senesi
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 4L Cook
  • 8Lerma
  • 29BillingSubstituted forChristieat 66'minutes
  • 9Solanke
  • 21MooreSubstituted forDembéléat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Stephens
  • 10Christie
  • 11Marcondes
  • 14Rothwell
  • 18Lowe
  • 20Dembélé
  • 22Pearson
  • 32Anthony
  • 45Plain
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
40,046

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea).

  7. Post update

    Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Raheem Sterling.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

  12. Post update

    Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mason Mount.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Siriki Dembélé replaces Kieffer Moore.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Denis Zakaria.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Christian Pulisic.

Comments

Join the conversation

157 comments

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 19:37

    Wasn’t the Ref awful

    • Reply posted by Denis Wray, today at 19:47

      Denis Wray replied:
      By modern day standards no!

  • Comment posted by 4mhoxicz, today at 19:39

    A Good performance by Reece James, all the best with the knee.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 19:46

    Congratulations and well done Chelsea..
    Good result and an even more important win coming back from the World Cup break with the bad run of form that Chelsea had endured,now to see if Chelsea can build on this result,some difficult fixtures coming up as the saying goes “it’s one game at a time “.. Potter needs to figure out his best team and the right formation sooner rather then later…. KTBFFH…

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:15

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Hope those difficult fixtures don't contain a top 10 team for Chelsea's sake. They haven't played and beat a team in the top 10 yet this season (top 10 at the time of playing them)

  • Comment posted by chelseakev, today at 19:46

    Better but work to do

    • Reply posted by Mckenzie-Pinkney, today at 20:22

      Mckenzie-Pinkney replied:
      Pathetic from Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by Poor mans Frode Grodas, today at 19:55

    Comfortably beat what was in front of us to stop the rot, but still toothless up top and faded 2nd half. One more game to get players back to match fitness before meeting Citeh, that’ll be the measure of us, but a welcome 3 pnts all the same. UTB

  • Comment posted by chuckles47, today at 19:52

    Chelsea are really going to struggle if Silva decides to retire. Silva carries that defence. Absolute class.

    Koulibaly really doesn't look like the premier league is for him.

    • Reply posted by Bitter ronniebarker, today at 19:56

      Bitter ronniebarker replied:
      Boo hoo

  • Comment posted by Sheiling, today at 19:54

    Why did the referee blow his whistle before Pulisic put the ball in the net?? I'm sorry but VAR would not have disallowed that had it been given a chance to take a look. The ref must have known that he was supposed to let the phase of play complete and then blow the whistle, seems like he went out of his way to help Bournemouth there.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 20:02

      Oddbod replied:
      What are you on about? It was a clear foul by Havertz, who should have been sent off for a previous vile challenge IMO.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 19:40

    Thank God for that, finally a win & a much needed 3pts. But I am certainly not getting carried away, as it was Bournemouth we were playing, no doisrespect intended, but you would expect Chelsea to beat them at home. 1st half was great, 2nd half a nothing performance, which is worrying, as we should have kicked on. As for Reece James, not again, lets hope it is something superficial. K.T.B.F.F.H

    • Reply posted by PAC, today at 19:54

      PAC replied:
      You would expect Chelsea to beat AFCB at home, but they didn't manage it 3x out of 5x
      Yes, they beat us 2dy, but 2nd half was 0:0

  • Comment posted by nudgetastic, today at 19:40

    since Gary O'Neil came in i have had no criticism of him,.... but today we had no wide midfielders,.... Billing is a great central player, but when he was on the left or right we looked a player light
    it became a more balanced game when Christie and, more importantly, Jaidon Anthony came on the pitch
    fully deserved win for Chelsea,....
    but this game won't define our season
    Up the Cherries

    • Reply posted by dean court, today at 19:44

      dean court replied:
      you mean down the cherries !

  • Comment posted by cfc1905, today at 20:02

    Good first half, then after James went off seem to lose our way and shape. Thought the ref had a shocker, definite penalty and why was Pulisic goal disallowed.

  • Comment posted by Chelseapaul, today at 19:39

    All i care about is the three points...... for now.

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, today at 20:05

    What a disgrace Azpilicueta is, feigning a head injury.
    Commentators were dumbfounded as what to say when they showed the replay.

    So disappointing for young kids watching.

  • Comment posted by Forensics, today at 19:53

    Good but should have five.

    • Reply posted by chelseakev, today at 19:55

      chelseakev replied:
      Happy just to get just the win

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 20:17

    Would have been a whole lot more comfortable if the ref/VAR team hadn’t been so awful!

  • Comment posted by sussex123, today at 20:12

    Chelsea will struggle to maintain a champion's league spot on that performance. Need reinforcements quickly.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 20:14

      Oddbod replied:
      Another £1.5Billion 'Gift' is required.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:47

    Chelsea look like they'll struggle to qualify for Europe this season and for such an expensively assembled squad that would be a massive failure.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 19:38

    Well played Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by STEVO, today at 19:42

      STEVO replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:33

    Too little too late by Bournemouth.
    Their Ist half performance was rubbish.
    Made Chelsea look good.
    Chelsea really needed that win. Especially Potter.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 20:19

    Not that I’m in any position to question Potter’s decision making, but at least twice he left a player on who had signalled that they had a problem - James looked like he knew it was serious when he finally went down, and I’d put money on Silva needing a prolonged recovery. Why take risks with players like that? It’s not like he didn’t have replacements on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 20:17

    3 points, we moved the ball quicker (particularly in the first half ) and Reece's return the only positives. In a game that should have been 5 or 6 nil in the end we hung on to our first half lead which is hardly sending a message to the rest is it. Cucurella proved once again that he aint good enough and Zakaria needs to learn how to win a 50/50

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal15131136122440
2Newcastle1696132112133
3Man City14102240142632
4Tottenham1693433231030
5Man Utd159242220229
6Liverpool1574431181325
7Brighton157352620624
8Chelsea157351917224
9Fulham166462726122
10Brentford164842527-220
11Crystal Palace155461521-619
12Aston Villa165381725-818
13Leicester165292528-317
14Bournemouth164481834-1616
15Leeds144372226-415
16West Ham1642101320-714
17Everton163581219-714
18Wolves163491025-1513
19Nottm Forest163491132-2113
20Southampton1633101430-1612
