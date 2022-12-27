Match ends, Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0.
Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes as they resumed their Premier League season with a comfortable victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.
Having failed to score in three consecutive matches prior to the break for the World Cup it took Chelsea less than 16 minutes to get up and running with Kai Havertz sliding in an effort at the back post from Raheem Sterling's low cross.
With the hosts dominant, Mason Mount celebrated his 150th appearance for Chelsea in style, curling a superb effort into the bottom right corner of the Bournemouth net from the edge of the penalty area.
It drew a nod of satisfaction from manager Graham Potter, who will have been delighted by the slick performance his side delivered, particularly during the first half.
Christian Pulisic saw an effort ruled out after Havertz was judged to have fouled Adam Smith, while the German also spurned a second-half opportunity to extend Chelsea's lead.
The result sees Chelsea move up to eighth in the table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham with Bournemouth remaining in 14th.
The only negative in Potter's and Chelsea's evening came with the earlier-than-planned withdrawal of Reece James, seven minutes into the second period, on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the England squad for Qatar.
The 23-year-old lay on the turf with his hands on his head before receiving treatment and eventually walking off unaided.
While the Cherries improved after the break, and substitute Ryan Christie forced home goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga into a good save, they rarely looked capable of applying any late pressure to the hosts.
Chelsea take step forward
Chelsea had come into the contest with question marks over their direction of travel under Potter after a damaging sequence of three consecutive top-flight defeats prior to the World Cup.
However, they appeared galvanised and looked as though the opportunity to reset had worked in their favour.
There was a notable fluency to their play, particularly via the combinations that Sterling, James, Mount and Italian playmaker Jorginho provided, while Havertz and Pulisic worked tirelessly up front to offer an outlet.
And until he was forced off, everything that right-back James produced oozed class.
His marauding runs down the right gave Chelsea an added dimension in attack, with only a good save from visiting goalkeeper Mark Travers denying him a goal just before the break.
Sluggish start dents Bournemouth
Dominic Solanke's driving run and an early Philip Billing free-kick suggested Bournemouth felt capable of taking the game to Chelsea on their own patch.
However, while Gary O'Neil will take positives from the way his team prevented the scoreline from going away from them further in the second period, he will be disappointed by their passive first 45 minutes.
In that period they conceded their 33rd and 34th goals of the campaign, with 26 of those now coming away from home.
Chelsea's opener came from a series of straight passes down the right, with Havertz unchallenged as he opened the scoring, while Mount was given time and space to take aim as four Bournemouth players backed off.
Player of the match
Mason Mount
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number17Player nameSterlingAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number20Player nameZakariaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number9Player nameAubameyangAverage rating
4.97
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameTraversAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number33Player nameZemuraAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number21Player nameMooreAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number4Player nameL CookAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number20Player nameDembéléAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number17Player nameStaceyAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number5Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number15Player nameA SmithAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number8Player nameLermaAverage rating
4.63
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 24JamesSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 53'minutes
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Thiago Silva
- 32Cucurella
- 20ZakariaSubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 19Mount
- 17SterlingSubstituted forChalobahat 88'minutes
- 29Havertz
- 10PulisicSubstituted forAubameyangat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Aubameyang
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 23Gallagher
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 42Humphreys
- 56Hutchinson
- 67Hall
Bournemouth
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Travers
- 17StaceySubstituted forAnthonyat 45'minutes
- 15A Smith
- 25Senesi
- 5Kelly
- 33Zemura
- 4L Cook
- 8Lerma
- 29BillingSubstituted forChristieat 66'minutes
- 9Solanke
- 21MooreSubstituted forDembéléat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Stephens
- 10Christie
- 11Marcondes
- 14Rothwell
- 18Lowe
- 20Dembélé
- 22Pearson
- 32Anthony
- 45Plain
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 40,046
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Siriki Dembélé with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea).
Post update
Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaidon Anthony.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Conor Gallagher.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Foul by Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Post update
Siriki Dembélé (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth).
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Mason Mount.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Siriki Dembélé replaces Kieffer Moore.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Denis Zakaria.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Christian Pulisic.
Good result and an even more important win coming back from the World Cup break with the bad run of form that Chelsea had endured,now to see if Chelsea can build on this result,some difficult fixtures coming up as the saying goes “it’s one game at a time “.. Potter needs to figure out his best team and the right formation sooner rather then later…. KTBFFH…
Koulibaly really doesn't look like the premier league is for him.
it became a more balanced game when Christie and, more importantly, Jaidon Anthony came on the pitch
fully deserved win for Chelsea,....
but this game won't define our season
Up the Cherries
Commentators were dumbfounded as what to say when they showed the replay.
So disappointing for young kids watching.
Their Ist half performance was rubbish.
Made Chelsea look good.
Chelsea really needed that win. Especially Potter.