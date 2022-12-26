Chelsea v Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea striker Armando Broja is out for the season after rupturing his ACL in a recent friendly.
Defender Reece James returns from a knee issue but this game comes too soon for Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana.
Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier is a doubt with a minor knock.
Jefferson Lerma is available after missing the EFL Cup loss to Newcastle with a minor knee injury, while defender Lloyd Kelly could also return after recovering from an ankle issue.
Brazilian Neto is yet to recover from a hamstring problem, with Mark Travers set to continue in goal.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have lost three of their five Premier League home games with Bournemouth, winning the other two.
- Bournemouth have taken seven points from their past three league matches against Chelsea, more than they mustered in the first seven meetings (W2, L5).
Chelsea
- Chelsea can lose four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of six under Glenn Hoddle between October to November 1993.
- They are in danger of suffering four straight Premier League defeats for the first time since February to March 1998.
- The Blues have gone five league games without a win for the first time since a run of seven a decade ago.
- Chelsea have lost five of their 14 top-flight fixtures in 2022-23, only one short of their total number of league defeats last season.
- Graham Potter's side sit eighth in the Premier League table and will be outside the top six on Christmas Day for only the second time in 22 seasons.
- This is only the third time in the Premier League era that Chelsea will not play on Boxing Day, after 1993 and 2010.
- Raheem Sterling has nine goals in nine Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 combined.
- This is Gary O'Neil's first match as permanent head coach - Bournemouth have taken 13 points from 11 top-flight fixtures under the former midfielder.
- The Cherries have conceded 32 Premier League goals this season, more than any other side, and 24 of those have come in away matches.
- Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 17 top-flight away games since a 1-0 win at Chelsea in December 2019.
- Marcus Tavernier has been directly involved in six of Bournemouth's last eight Premier League goals, with two goals and four assists.
