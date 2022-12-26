Close menu
ChelseaChelsea17:30BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is down in pain clutching his right knee
Armando Broja picked up a serious knee injury during a friendly with Aston Villa on 11 December in Abu Dhabi

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is out for the season after rupturing his ACL in a recent friendly.

Defender Reece James returns from a knee issue but this game comes too soon for Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana.

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier is a doubt with a minor knock.

Jefferson Lerma is available after missing the EFL Cup loss to Newcastle with a minor knee injury, while defender Lloyd Kelly could also return after recovering from an ankle issue.

Brazilian Neto is yet to recover from a hamstring problem, with Mark Travers set to continue in goal.

Blunt Blues: Chelsea have gone three league and cup games without a goal - they last went four successive matches without scoring in 1993

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have lost three of their five Premier League home games with Bournemouth, winning the other two.
  • Bournemouth have taken seven points from their past three league matches against Chelsea, more than they mustered in the first seven meetings (W2, L5).

Chelsea

  • Chelsea can lose four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of six under Glenn Hoddle between October to November 1993.
  • They are in danger of suffering four straight Premier League defeats for the first time since February to March 1998.
  • The Blues have gone five league games without a win for the first time since a run of seven a decade ago.
  • Chelsea have lost five of their 14 top-flight fixtures in 2022-23, only one short of their total number of league defeats last season.
  • Graham Potter's side sit eighth in the Premier League table and will be outside the top six on Christmas Day for only the second time in 22 seasons.
  • This is only the third time in the Premier League era that Chelsea will not play on Boxing Day, after 1993 and 2010.
  • Raheem Sterling has nine goals in nine Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 combined.
  • This is Gary O'Neil's first match as permanent head coach - Bournemouth have taken 13 points from 11 top-flight fixtures under the former midfielder.
  • The Cherries have conceded 32 Premier League goals this season, more than any other side, and 24 of those have come in away matches.
  • Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 17 top-flight away games since a 1-0 win at Chelsea in December 2019.
  • Marcus Tavernier has been directly involved in six of Bournemouth's last eight Premier League goals, with two goals and four assists.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal15131136122440
2Newcastle1696132112133
3Man City14102240142632
4Tottenham1693433231030
5Man Utd148242020026
6Liverpool1574431181325
7Brighton157352620624
8Fulham166462726122
9Chelsea146351717021
10Brentford164842527-220
11Crystal Palace155461521-619
12Aston Villa165381725-818
13Leicester165292528-317
14Bournemouth154471832-1416
15Leeds144372226-415
16West Ham1642101320-714
17Everton163581219-714
18Wolves163491025-1513
19Nottm Forest153481130-1913
20Southampton1633101430-1612
View full Premier League table

