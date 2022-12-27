Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has scored five goals in his past five starts for Manchester United and England

Marcus Rashford scored one and created another as Manchester United overcame illness issues to beat Nottingham Forest and move to within a point of the top four.

Rashford converted a superb opener after 19 minutes when he was picked out by Christian Eriksen in a pre-planned corner routine, allowing the striker to exploit Forest's failure to track his run by sweeping a first-time shot past Wayne Hennessey.

The England forward turned provider three minutes later, cutting in from the left wing and rolling a pass to Antony Martial, whose low finish from the edge of the area found the net after Hennessey failed to hold.

Forest's keeper denied Antony, Martial and Rashford before substitute Fred profited from an excellent through ball from fellow Brazilian Casemiro to find the bottom corner three minutes from time.

Forest never recovered from that first-half double blow, although they did have a goal ruled out by VAR just before the break.

Steve Cooper's men have not scored a league goal away from the City Ground since 20 August and remain second bottom.

For United, it completed a fourth successive victory in all competitions and underlined the theory that the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo will not have a negative effect on the remainder of their season.

Can Rashford and Martial solve Man Utd's striker problems?

There has been a lot of talk of strikers at United since Ronaldo's contract was terminated last month.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo was certainly on their radar before he agreed a move to Liverpool, even if the likely transfer fee would have priced him out of a move to Old Trafford, given the significant spending last summer that manager Erik ten Hag demanded.

Unless the situation changes, the best Ten Hag can hope for is a loan signing.

However, on nights like this, it is not obvious that he actually needs reinforcements.

Injuries have limited Martial's involvement this season but the Frenchman now has five goals to his name and is effective in the number nine role, even if he prefers to attack from wider positions.

And Ten Hag said before the game 25-year-old Rashford was capable of scoring 20 league goals.

Had substitute Alejandro Garnacho picked out the England man with a cut-back deep into the second half, Rashford would have doubled his tally for the night, which, as it is, takes him into double figures for the season in all competitions.

With Garnacho and Anthony Elanga making decent contributions off the bench, Ten Hag will need to look hard to find someone who is both good enough and within the club's budget.

VAR denies Forest a rare away goal

At the start of the month, former World Cup final referee Howard Webb took over the running of elite officials in England.

He has vowed to speed up the VAR process and try to iron out some of the issues still being experienced with it within the English game.

Yet, speaking to BBC Sport last week, Webb said incidents that involved multiple issues would always cause a problem and Forest were on the wrong end of one just before the break that took three minutes for Andy Madley and his colleagues at Stockley Park to solve.

Ryan Yates appeared to have headed in at the far post. However, there was a potential handball which needed to be checked. Once those replays had been studied, it became apparent Willy Boly had actually diverted the ball home.

As it turned out, Yates didn't handle. But Boly was offside and what would have been Forest's first Premier League away goal since Brennan Johnson scored in a 1-1 draw at Everton was ruled out.

Player of the match Casemiro Casemiro with an average of 8.30 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Manchester United Avg Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 8.30 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 8.18 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.36 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 7.32 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.15 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 7.08 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.99 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 6.84 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.82 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.76 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 6.67 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 6.60 Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 6.30 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.03 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 5.68 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 5.43 Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 7 Player name N Williams Average rating 5.45 Squad number 11 Player name Lingard Average rating 5.37 Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.27 Squad number 13 Player name Hennessey Average rating 5.23 Squad number 22 Player name Yates Average rating 5.17 Squad number 9 Player name Awoniyi Average rating 4.94 Squad number 30 Player name Boly Average rating 4.92 Squad number 5 Player name Mangala Average rating 4.89 Squad number 15 Player name Toffolo Average rating 4.85 Squad number 23 Player name Freuler Average rating 4.85 Squad number 14 Player name O'Brien Average rating 4.82 Squad number 32 Player name Renan Lodi Average rating 4.80 Squad number 24 Player name Aurier Average rating 4.74 Squad number 4 Player name Worrall Average rating 4.73 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 4.72 Squad number 16 Player name Surridge Average rating 4.71

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 19 Varane 23 Shaw 12 Malacia 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 9 Martial 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

19 Varane Substituted for Maguire at 77' minutes

23 Shaw

12 Malacia Booked at 27mins

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Booked at 74mins Substituted for Fred at 77' minutes

21 Antony Substituted for Garnacho at 65' minutes Booked at 83mins

8 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 86' minutes

9 Martial Substituted for van de Beek at 65' minutes Substitutes 5 Maguire

17 Fred

22 Heaton

33 Williams

34 van de Beek

36 Elanga

49 Garnacho

55 Iqbal

66 Bennett Nottm Forest Formation 4-3-3 13 Hennessey 24 Aurier 4 Worrall 30 Boly 32 Lodi 22 Yates 23 Freuler 5 Mangala 20 Johnson 11 Lingard 9 Awoniyi 13 Hennessey

24 Aurier Substituted for N Williams at 74' minutes

4 Worrall

30 Boly

32 Lodi Substituted for Toffolo at 62' minutes

22 Yates

23 Freuler

5 Mangala Booked at 29mins Substituted for Dennis at 63' minutes

20 Johnson

11 Lingard Substituted for O'Brien at 53' minutes

9 Awoniyi Substituted for Surridge at 62' minutes Substitutes 3 S Cook

7 N Williams

8 Colback

12 Smith

14 O'Brien

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

25 Dennis

26 McKenna Referee: Anthony Taylor Attendance: 73,608 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 0. Post update Foul by Fred (Manchester United). Post update Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Willy Boly. Post update Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Fred. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest). Post update Attempt blocked. Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred. Post update Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross. Post update Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Anthony Elanga. Post update Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Casemiro. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 0. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Casemiro with a through ball. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford. Post update Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Neco Williams is caught offside. Post update Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler. Booking Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Casemiro. Post update Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward