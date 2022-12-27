Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United3Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial & Fred score

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford sweeps in Manchester United's first goal against Nottingham Forest
Marcus Rashford has scored five goals in his past five starts for Manchester United and England

Marcus Rashford scored one and created another as Manchester United overcame illness issues to beat Nottingham Forest and move to within a point of the top four.

Rashford converted a superb opener after 19 minutes when he was picked out by Christian Eriksen in a pre-planned corner routine, allowing the striker to exploit Forest's failure to track his run by sweeping a first-time shot past Wayne Hennessey.

The England forward turned provider three minutes later, cutting in from the left wing and rolling a pass to Antony Martial, whose low finish from the edge of the area found the net after Hennessey failed to hold.

Forest's keeper denied Antony, Martial and Rashford before substitute Fred profited from an excellent through ball from fellow Brazilian Casemiro to find the bottom corner three minutes from time.

Forest never recovered from that first-half double blow, although they did have a goal ruled out by VAR just before the break.

Steve Cooper's men have not scored a league goal away from the City Ground since 20 August and remain second bottom.

For United, it completed a fourth successive victory in all competitions and underlined the theory that the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo will not have a negative effect on the remainder of their season.

Can Rashford and Martial solve Man Utd's striker problems?

There has been a lot of talk of strikers at United since Ronaldo's contract was terminated last month.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo was certainly on their radar before he agreed a move to Liverpool, even if the likely transfer fee would have priced him out of a move to Old Trafford, given the significant spending last summer that manager Erik ten Hag demanded.

Unless the situation changes, the best Ten Hag can hope for is a loan signing.

However, on nights like this, it is not obvious that he actually needs reinforcements.

Injuries have limited Martial's involvement this season but the Frenchman now has five goals to his name and is effective in the number nine role, even if he prefers to attack from wider positions.

And Ten Hag said before the game 25-year-old Rashford was capable of scoring 20 league goals.

Had substitute Alejandro Garnacho picked out the England man with a cut-back deep into the second half, Rashford would have doubled his tally for the night, which, as it is, takes him into double figures for the season in all competitions.

With Garnacho and Anthony Elanga making decent contributions off the bench, Ten Hag will need to look hard to find someone who is both good enough and within the club's budget.

VAR denies Forest a rare away goal

At the start of the month, former World Cup final referee Howard Webb took over the running of elite officials in England.

He has vowed to speed up the VAR process and try to iron out some of the issues still being experienced with it within the English game.

Yet, speaking to BBC Sport last week, Webb said incidents that involved multiple issues would always cause a problem and Forest were on the wrong end of one just before the break that took three minutes for Andy Madley and his colleagues at Stockley Park to solve.

Ryan Yates appeared to have headed in at the far post. However, there was a potential handball which needed to be checked. Once those replays had been studied, it became apparent Willy Boly had actually diverted the ball home.

As it turned out, Yates didn't handle. But Boly was offside and what would have been Forest's first Premier League away goal since Brennan Johnson scored in a 1-1 draw at Everton was ruled out.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 8.30

Manchester United

  1. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    8.30

  2. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    8.18

  3. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.32

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.99

  8. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.84

  9. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.82

  10. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.76

  11. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    6.67

  12. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.60

  13. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    6.30

  14. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.03

  15. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    5.68

  16. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.43

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    5.45

  2. Squad number11Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.37

  3. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.27

  4. Squad number13Player nameHennessey
    Average rating

    5.23

  5. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    5.17

  6. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    4.94

  7. Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    4.92

  8. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    4.89

  9. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    4.85

  10. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number14Player nameO'Brien
    Average rating

    4.82

  12. Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    4.80

  13. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    4.74

  14. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    4.73

  15. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.72

  16. Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    4.71

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19VaraneSubstituted forMaguireat 77'minutes
  • 23Shaw
  • 12MalaciaBooked at 27mins
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenBooked at 74minsSubstituted forFredat 77'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forGarnachoat 65'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 86'minutes
  • 9MartialSubstituted forvan de Beekat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 33Williams
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga
  • 49Garnacho
  • 55Iqbal
  • 66Bennett

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Hennessey
  • 24AurierSubstituted forN Williamsat 74'minutes
  • 4Worrall
  • 30Boly
  • 32LodiSubstituted forToffoloat 62'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 23Freuler
  • 5MangalaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDennisat 63'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 11LingardSubstituted forO'Brienat 53'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forSurridgeat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3S Cook
  • 7N Williams
  • 8Colback
  • 12Smith
  • 14O'Brien
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
  • 26McKenna
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
73,608

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Willy Boly.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Neco Williams with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Anthony Elanga.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Casemiro.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 0. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Casemiro with a through ball.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Brennan Johnson tries a through ball, but Neco Williams is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Toffolo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.

  18. Booking

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Casemiro.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  • Comment posted by Ole_like_its_1999, today at 22:00

    "Steady Eddie" Souness called him, shows how much the man know about Football.

    Take a bow Casemiro, absolutely world class.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Souness has seen some great players in the past who were better than him

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:05

    Not a Man United fan but it’s great to see Rashford playing well again.Good for both United and England

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:29

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Not half as good as Harry Kane at the MIGHTY SPURS!
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:03

    Good solid performance by united!
    Casimiro was class! Feel like united won the lottery when they got him! Oozes class!

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 22:16

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Agreed! Forrest will go back down. Not up to this level at all.

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 22:01

    Couldn't make the game today but, good performance, 3 points, onwards and upwards.
    How good is Casemiro btw..

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:10

      Sport Report replied:
      How good is Casemiro? Well on a scale of 1 to 10 I'd give him A+.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:59

    Since that petulant white elephant 🐘 left the room, Manchester United are playing some better football.
    No coincidence.
    Nottingham Forest were poor though

  • Comment posted by weasel80, today at 22:04

    the last few years all Man Utd fans having been crying out for a cdm and United have only seemed to add players to their attack.
    What an incredible addition Casemiro is which allows the release of the rest of the team, along with Martinez they have been two perfect signings for United, garnacho again looked threatening when he came, with a top class goalscorer this United team could be dangerous

    • Reply posted by SLF, today at 22:50

      SLF replied:
      Last few years many of those same fans slated Rashford and wanted him out wonder if they have changed their minds!!

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 22:01

    Lingard what a waste of money

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 22:04

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      When a free transfer is a waste of money, something's gone very wrong 🤣

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:18

    Forest were rubbish

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:36

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Utter relegation fodder. They should never be anywhere near elite teams like Spurs, in an elite league like the PL.
      Good riddance to them!

  • Comment posted by Roshan, today at 22:04

    Casemiro was an absolute steal at 60m, even at his age

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:31

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I thought it was seventy million. Real Madrid saw Man United coming

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 22:02

    Take it that Nottingham Forest aren’t good enough to stay up in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 22:04

    United should have scored more. Hopefully they can get a forward in the transfer window.
    Hope rashford pushes on and gets to 20 goals.

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 22:44

      United Dreamer replied:
      If he stays healthy I'm sure he will.

  • Comment posted by United Dreamer, today at 22:22

    For me Rashford mom. Showing his confidence is coming back. There will always be his haters but we know what that's about. Great to see him building a potent partnership with Martial. Regulation win in the end, as it should be, but it's been a long time since we've been reeling these out.

    • Reply posted by Jes, today at 22:47

      Jes replied:
      What’s Rashfords mom got to do with anything?

  • Comment posted by Exelsizor, today at 22:03

    Wonder if the (formerly) overpaid prima donna is looking back through the Utd results like a lad through his ex's tinder.

    MASSIVE result for Utd.

    #top4

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 22:08

    Better without Ronaldo

    • Reply posted by No freedom of opinion here like in Russia, today at 22:15

      No freedom of opinion here like in Russia replied:
      Penaldo.

  • Comment posted by wanderection, today at 22:05

    OMG .. Has there ever been a more toothless side than Forest that's come up from the Championship.
    Totally gutless. The sooner they're gone the better.
    Awful, awful side.

    • Reply posted by Ooh Arr Yeah, today at 22:08

      Ooh Arr Yeah replied:
      If they make school dinner boy look good then they'll be welcome.

  • Comment posted by MMSMSSMM, today at 22:03

    Rashford looking a class above.

    • Reply posted by LuvvinIt, today at 23:19

      LuvvinIt replied:
      he should on the silly wages he gets he should be getting 3 every game for the money he gets.

  • Comment posted by Kvxyo, today at 22:03

    Were Forest still on a PL break?

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:32

    🤔 Linguard put more effort into his lap of honour than into most of his performances for Forest this season

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:11

    As a neutral
    I see utd are 4 points ahead of Livarpool
    Fred scoring wow i love football ♥️

    • Reply posted by AlwaysRed, today at 22:19

      AlwaysRed replied:
      Come back in May.

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 21:59

    Manchester United desperately needs a natural number nine, who is aggressive, intense, quick, and energetic. Yes, a proven but young goal scorer.