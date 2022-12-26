Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford (right) scored in Manchester United's 2-0 EFL Cup win over Burnley on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are without defender Lisandro Martinez, who is still celebrating Argentina's World Cup win.

Fellow World Cup finalist Raphael Varane could return and Harry Maguire faces a fitness test after missing the midweek EFL Cup match with illness.

Full-back Diogo Dalet is a doubt with a hamstring injury, while winger Jadon Sancho remains unavailable.

Nottingham Forest's Wayne Hennessey is set to start in goal as Dean Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club.

Serge Aurier is struggling to overcome a calf complaint and Cheikhou Kouyate is definitely out with a hamstring problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won the past six meetings in all competitions.

This is the first clash between the sides since the Red Devils won 8-1 at the City Ground in February 1999.

Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 as a newly-promoted side.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won four of their past five Premier League home games, drawing the other.

Their only defeat in the previous 19 top-flight matches against newly-promoted opposition came away at Watford in November 2021 (W12, D6).

The Red Devils have lost 11 of their 34 league fixtures in 2022. They have not fared worse in a calendar year since losing 12 times in 1990.

Erik ten Hag's side have conceded four Premier League goals at home this season, the fewest of any side.

United's last 10 league goals were scored by 10 different players.

Marcus Rashford needs one goal to move level with Eric Cantona on 64 in the Premier League for Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have earned just two points from seven top-flight away games this season, and their only away goal was scored by Brennan Johnson in a 1-1 draw with Everton in August.

Since that draw at Goodison Park, Forest have failed to score in five Premier League away fixtures - their worst league run without a goal on the road since a seven-match goalless streak in 1970.

Jesse Lingard is set to face his former side for the first time - he scored 20 goals in 149 Premier League appearances for Manchester United between 2014 and 2022.

Morgan Gibbs-White is vying to become the first Forest player to score in three successive Premier League games since Dougie Freedman in March 1999.

Wayne Hennessey is set to make his Forest league debut. His last four top-flight appearances have come in four different years: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.

