Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0StevenageStevenage0

Leyton Orient v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 12Brown
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 2James
  • 18Pratley
  • 14Moncur
  • 15El MizouniBooked at 21mins
  • 11Archibald
  • 23Kelman
  • 7Smyth

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 16Drinan
  • 32Hunt
  • 40Duke-McKenna

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 20Earley
  • 11Roberts
  • 4Reeves
  • 17Gilbey
  • 9Norris
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 3Clark
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Campbell
  • 14Smith
  • 19Reid
  • 24Amoo
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Roberts (Stevenage).

  3. Post update

    Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).

  5. Booking

    Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient).

  7. Post update

    Jake Reeves (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom James.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose.

  10. Post update

    Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom James (Leyton Orient).

  13. Post update

    Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idris El Mizouni with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jake Reeves with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Jordan Brown.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Piergianni with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

  19. Post update

    Luke Norris (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient22164235122352
2Stevenage22136331161545
3Northampton22127337221543
4Carlisle2299433231036
5Swindon239862623335
6Mansfield2210573028235
7Barrow2211292826235
8Walsall219662718933
9Bradford219662621533
10Salford219572419532
11Stockport219483122931
12Wimbledon228772625131
13Doncaster229492430-631
14Tranmere228682318530
15Sutton United2385102129-829
16Grimsby217682423127
17Crewe206771824-625
18Newport2265112125-423
19Harrogate2164112732-522
20Crawley2256112334-1121
21Hartlepool2246122040-2018
22Colchester2245131929-1017
23Rochdale2143141531-1615
24Gillingham212811625-1914
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC