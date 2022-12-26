Leyton Orient v Stevenage

Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 12Brown
- 19Beckles
- 5Happe
- 2James
- 18Pratley
- 14Moncur
- 15El MizouniBooked at 21mins
- 11Archibald
- 23Kelman
- 7Smyth
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 4Ogie
- 8Clay
- 10Sotiriou
- 16Drinan
- 32Hunt
- 40Duke-McKenna
Stevenage
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Ashby-Hammond
- 2Wildin
- 6Sweeney
- 15Vancooten
- 5Piergianni
- 20Earley
- 11Roberts
- 4Reeves
- 17Gilbey
- 9Norris
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 1Chapman
- 3Clark
- 8Taylor
- 10Campbell
- 14Smith
- 19Reid
- 24Amoo
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Stevenage).
Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).
Booking
Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient).
Jake Reeves (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom James.
Attempt saved. Jordan Roberts (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Rose.
Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).
Foul by Tom James (Leyton Orient).
Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idris El Mizouni with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jake Reeves with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Jordan Brown.
Attempt blocked. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Carl Piergianni with a headed pass.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).
Luke Norris (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilbey (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
