BurnleyBurnley3BirminghamBirmingham City0

Burnley 3-0 Birmingham City: Leaders ease further clear by beating Blues

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Anass Zaroury's first-minute goal for Burnley was his second in successive home league games - 44 days apart
Burnley restored their lead at the top of the Championship to three points as they deservedly beat a resolute Birmingham City.

Anass Zaroury and Connor Roberts, who both played in the World Cup, scored first-half goals, supplemented by an injury-time third from Nathan Tella, as Vincent Kompany's in-form Clarets completed their 14th win in 24 Championship games this season to edge clear again of second-placed Sheffield United.

Against the second meanest defence in the second tier, the hosts got off to a flyer when Morocco's Zaroury hit the fastest Championship goal of the season - after just 49 seconds.

After helping to set up the first goal, Wales' Roberts then got in on the goalscoring act himself when he ended the first half as it had begun a minute before the break with another neatly worked move down the right.

Tella then rounded it all off as he ran through to score to complete Blues' heaviest defeat of the season - as the home fans enjoyed seeing three goals from their team for the fifth game running at Turf Moor to move them 11 points ahead of third-placed Blackburn.

Sensational though Zaroury's return to EFL action was, there was an element of fortune about Burnley's opener.

A foul on Krystian Bielik at the top end of the pitch in Blues' first attack went unpunished, Burnley broke, Manuel Benson slipped a lovely pass inside the full-back, Roberts drilled over a low cross and Zaroury got in just ahead of Maxime Collin to slot home a superb right-foot finish.

After a month away on World Cup duty, during which he only figured in the third-place play-off game against Belgium, Zaroury's goal was his fourth in their past four home games.

As for Roberts, his goalscoring contribution came only after being freed to play when his pre-Christmas handball red card against Middlesbrough was overturned.

But he made the most of his reprieve.

Roberts has now scored three times for Burnley in 2022 - all at Turf Moor
He had already created another opening - from which Benson powered a shot just over - when he contrived a neat one-two with Josh Brownhill, collected a lovely flicked return pass over the top and ran on to make the net ripple.

Burnley had other chances to sentence Blues to an even heavier defeat but keeper John Ruddy denied an instinctive reflex flick from former West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen blazed wide with a great chance, before Tella rounded it all off three minutes into injury time.

Who's next?

Both sides are back in action on Friday when Burnley go to Stoke and Blues, who could have top scorer Scott Hogan back, host Hull.

They then both play again on New Year's Day, when Blues are at home to Middlesbrough and Burnley go to Swansea.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany told BBC Sport:

"It was a game that, while I was not worried about, I knew after the game down at Birmingham, that they would throw up some challenges for us. They gave us a tough time down there. And we know Troy Deeney is a legend of the game, so to get another clean sheet was just as important as scoring three goals again.

"When Anass Zaroury came back from Qatar we didn't know quite what to expect. Does he start? Do we put him on the bench? But what he did in training made the decision for us.

"I love having players with smiles on their faces - and he's one of them. It's great working with players who want to improve. And we're happy to have him.

"And it's so important to have goals from players all over the pitch. Every player believes they can score. But we're not arrogant. We know we have to keep working hard to get those chances."

Birmingham City boss John Eustace told BBC Sport:

"I was really disappointed with the manner of that first goal. It was a foul on Krystian Bielik and it knocked the stuffing out of us to concede that early.

"We regrouped and got a bit of control but then we let that one in on the stroke of half-time to knock us back again.

"We changed a few things at half-time and competed better in the second half. But Burnley are the best team in the league.

"It highlights that, in the final third, we need to be a lot better, especially against a side as good as that. Scott Hogan is close to coming back but he's had a bit a virus."

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29MaatsenSubstituted forTaylorat 72'minutes
  • 4Cork
  • 24CullenBooked at 35mins
  • 17ManuelSubstituted forTellaat 62'minutes
  • 8Brownhill
  • 19ZarourySubstituted forGudmundssonat 82'minutes
  • 9RodríguezSubstituted forBarnesat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 23Tella
  • 27Churlinov

Birmingham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 4RobertsSubstituted forBellinghamat 79'minutes
  • 5Trusty
  • 31Bielik
  • 2ColinSubstituted forLekoat 87'minutes
  • 7Bacuna
  • 6MejbriBooked at 35minsSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 66'minutes
  • 23Longelo
  • 8DeeneyBooked at 54mins
  • 18ChongBooked at 36minsSubstituted forJamesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 11Graham
  • 14Leko
  • 19James
  • 27Bellingham
  • 42Chang
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
20,945

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 3, Birmingham City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 3, Birmingham City 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 3, Birmingham City 0. Nathan Tella (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Roberts (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Troy Deeney (Birmingham City).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  8. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  11. Post update

    Jonathan Leko (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jonathan Leko replaces Maxime Colin.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Connor Roberts (Burnley).

  14. Post update

    Auston Trusty (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).

  17. Post update

    Jordan James (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Connor Roberts (Burnley).

  19. Post update

    Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodríguez.

Comments

Join the conversation

116 comments

  • Comment posted by the cat, today at 22:21

    Blade here, well done clarets. We'll push you all the way but I think you'll win the league
    Good luck

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:23

      twoleftfeet replied:
      Dirty teams don't do well in the premier league. But often win the Championship.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:08

    Superb display from Burnley against tricky opposition. Another massive 3 points. UTC

    • Reply posted by Gedsplace, today at 22:18

      Gedsplace replied:
      The only tricky thing about Blues tonight was their total lack of football. They saved their worst performance of the season for this one, made Burnley look good.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:15

    11 points above our jealous neighbours...🤣 the mighty clarets march on...utc

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:21

    Well Done Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

  • Comment posted by GameGoSalfordBlueM40, today at 22:20

    Lucky, or Great educated Business & Football Decision combined ?

    I'm sure all Clarets both Young & Old agree, that the punt on employing Vincent Kompany is proving to be an absolute masterstroke

    Well as Clarets've done modern times - Dyche (2012 > '22) with 7 of 8 Seasons in PL - Kompany has Managed biggest Squad shakeup post-war to shape great future for a great Club !

    Back UP 100% ^ !

    manC

    • Reply posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:22

      twoleftfeet replied:
      That's great if you are prepared to come straight back down.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 22:21

    Very tough conditions tonight which will always favour the home side

    Can’t take nothing away from burnley and what they are doing this season

    As a blues fan I can only be proud of what we are doing this season and got firmly beat by a superior team

    • Reply posted by Pleasant Plucker, today at 22:52

      Pleasant Plucker replied:
      Superi0r my h0le. You're obviously a villag3 1d10t.

  • Comment posted by gibandy1962, today at 22:17

    Another good display. Onwards and upwards Clarets 🙌.

  • Comment posted by Rob Olivier, today at 22:38

    Brilliant Burnley. Composed. 50 Points.

    • Reply posted by my father is male, today at 22:39

      my father is male replied:
      Probably safe from relegation now

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:05

    Such an ugly performance. We better see a reaction on Friday against Hull. I didn't expect anything from this game, but that was amongst the worst performances this season, essentially the game was finished at half time.

    • Reply posted by Ben, today at 22:12

      Ben replied:
      That’s because we didn’t allow you to play your game. We imposed ours on you and walked off with the 3 points. Apparently, that’s only the second time this season you have lost by more than 1 goal and it could/should have been even more.

  • Comment posted by Lee Harvey Oswald, today at 22:43

    Outclassed Birmingham, Burnley standing head and shoulders above the rest of the Chamionship teams.

  • Comment posted by Zorro, today at 22:36

    Decent effort by Birmingham but they were largely chasing shadows today. Burnley were the better team in and out of possession. UTC

  • Comment posted by stacky claret, today at 22:46

    Blues fans saying the Ref was a Homer 🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Obviously not watching as there is not a football fan in the country who could say that if they watched
    Quite unbelievable that there were no red cards in that game
    Should have been 2 at least IMO

  • Comment posted by AuthorClaret, today at 22:50

    Wonderful performance. UTC!

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 22:46

    Congratulations Burnley. Hopefully you will get promoted. It will be nice to see Vincent Kompany back at The Etihad Stadium.
    #93:30 #MCFC

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 23:15

      Andy replied:
      As most see Burnley as just a stepping stone he may well be

  • Comment posted by Bendomingo, today at 22:31

    Bizarre comments on here. Birmingham a physical side and tried to foul us into submission. Could and should have been 5-0 and wouldn't have flattered us. We didn't even get out of first gear. Training ground excercise for us. Easy.

    • Reply posted by my father is male, today at 22:37

      my father is male replied:
      Bizarre interpretation of stats by you, more fouls committed by Burnley - plus the one not given when you scored the first goal.

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 23:00

    Burnley were just better than us & just about the worst times to concede goals

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 22:09

    Words to describe all of this PREDICTABLE & BATTERED.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 23:01

    Bit easier than expected but I think Clarets will get even better, hats off to all the Blues fans , great following.

  • Comment posted by Royal Blue, today at 22:56

    Firstly congrats to Burnley... Vincent Company is leading you guys back to the premiership. The best side clearly won tonight.
    That all said a decent performance by the lads in Blue tonight, with the guys as ever fighting to the end which we appreciate. KRO

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 23:07

      Leanne replied:
      Kompany not Company.
      Premier league not Premiership.

  • Comment posted by OwMiHamstring, today at 23:14

    A lot of fans coming on adamant Burnley will be a yo-yo team ? Probably the same fans that said they would be relegated and bankrupt around about now …..

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley24148249242550
2Sheff Utd24145541212047
3Blackburn24130112828039
4Watford2410773024637
5Norwich2410593127435
6Millwall2310582926335
7QPR2410592727035
8Reading24112112834-635
9Sunderland249783327634
10Preston249782324-134
11Middlesbrough249693631533
12Coventry239682625133
13Luton238962625133
14West Brom248883126532
15Birmingham248882625132
16Swansea248883134-332
17Stoke2486102832-430
18Bristol City2476113134-327
19Rotherham246992834-627
20Cardiff2476112028-827
21Hull2476112741-1427
22Blackpool2467112635-925
23Wigan2466122438-1424
24Huddersfield2364132130-922
View full Championship table

