Southampton are monitoring Liel Abada's situation but Celtic aim to fend off interest by opening talks with the winger over a new contract. (Express) external-link

Meanwhile, there is growing interest in Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.(Record) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart does not have trouble focusing even when having little to do, saying goalkeeping is "a way of life for me". (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Hart insists the Celtic squad "know it's coming" when they are in line for a scolding from their manager following a poor performance. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says recent criticism of Aberdeen counterpart Jim Goodwin was over the top. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Dons boss Goodwin is baffled by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's recent criticism about Celtic and Rangers often being referred to together in Scottish football discourse. (Express) external-link

Goodwin admits Tuesday's late defeat by Rangers gave him his worst ever feeling as a manager. (Sun) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale intends to keep his January transfer plans to himself for now. (Express) external-link

Beale's squad revamp at Rangers may have to wait until the summer. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

And the Rangers manager will not be signing a new goalkeeper in January. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Beale will not accept excuses despite Rangers' lengthy injury list. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Yan Dhanda believes Ross County have shown they have what it takes to cause Rangers problems on Friday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Vissel Kobe's Japanese forward Yutaro Oda is close to joining Heart of Midlothian, subject to a work permit, and the Tynecastle club expect a couple in and a couple out of the squad in January. (Record) external-link

Hearts hope to have forward Stephen Humphrys back in time for the Edinburgh derby with Hibernian on 2 January. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United's Tannadice is "a place we like going", says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson before Saturday's meeting. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link