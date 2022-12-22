Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Abada, Southampton, Celtic, Aberdeen, Goodwin, Rangers, Beale

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Gossip

Southampton are monitoring Liel Abada's situation but Celtic aim to fend off interest by opening talks with the winger over a new contract. (Express)external-link

Meanwhile, there is growing interest in Celtic forward Giorgos Giakoumakis.(Record)external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart does not have trouble focusing even when having little to do, saying goalkeeping is "a way of life for me". (Record)external-link

Meanwhile, Hart insists the Celtic squad "know it's coming" when they are in line for a scolding from their manager following a poor performance. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says recent criticism of Aberdeen counterpart Jim Goodwin was over the top. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

Dons boss Goodwin is baffled by Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's recent criticism about Celtic and Rangers often being referred to together in Scottish football discourse. (Express)external-link

Goodwin admits Tuesday's late defeat by Rangers gave him his worst ever feeling as a manager. (Sun)external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale intends to keep his January transfer plans to himself for now. (Express)external-link

Beale's squad revamp at Rangers may have to wait until the summer. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

And the Rangers manager will not be signing a new goalkeeper in January. (Sun)external-link

Meanwhile, Beale will not accept excuses despite Rangers' lengthy injury list. (Herald - subscription required)external-link

The back page of the Press and Journal on 231222

Yan Dhanda believes Ross County have shown they have what it takes to cause Rangers problems on Friday. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Vissel Kobe's Japanese forward Yutaro Oda is close to joining Heart of Midlothian, subject to a work permit, and the Tynecastle club expect a couple in and a couple out of the squad in January. (Record)external-link

Hearts hope to have forward Stephen Humphrys back in time for the Edinburgh derby with Hibernian on 2 January. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Dundee United's Tannadice is "a place we like going", says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson before Saturday's meeting. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

United coach Stevie Crawford says climbing off bottom place into 11th is the club's short-term goal. (Courier - subscription required)external-link

