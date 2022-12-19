Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Shane Blaney scored one Sligo's goals in their 3-0 aggregate win over Motherwell in July

Shane Blaney will be Motherwell's first arrival of the January transfer window after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 23-year-old Irish defender leaves Sligo Rovers, where he has played since early 2021.

Blaney scored against Well in Sligo's Europa Conference League qualifying win over the Scottish side in July.

"There is a lot of really talented players in this squad already and I can't wait to get going." Blaney said.

And Fir Park manager Steven Hammell added: "Shane is someone who we have watched closely since that European tie where I felt he played very well in both legs.

"He has had an impressive season with Sligo and we think he can continue that upward trajectory with us at Fir Park."