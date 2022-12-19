Shane Blaney: Motherwell to sign defender from Sligo Rovers in January
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
Shane Blaney will be Motherwell's first arrival of the January transfer window after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal.
The 23-year-old Irish defender leaves Sligo Rovers, where he has played since early 2021.
Blaney scored against Well in Sligo's Europa Conference League qualifying win over the Scottish side in July.
"There is a lot of really talented players in this squad already and I can't wait to get going." Blaney said.
And Fir Park manager Steven Hammell added: "Shane is someone who we have watched closely since that European tie where I felt he played very well in both legs.
"He has had an impressive season with Sligo and we think he can continue that upward trajectory with us at Fir Park."
- 'Umpteen' burst pipes cause damage at Motherwell
- Visit our Motherwell page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Motherwell news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Motherwell is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Motherwell - go straight to all the best content