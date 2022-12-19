Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Eileen Gleeson left her role as Republic of Ireland assistant to join Glasgow City

Eileen Gleeson "has had to step down" as Glasgow City head coach, the SWPL1 leaders have announced.

Dubliner Gleeson, 50, joined Glasgow in November 2021, which City say enabled her "a career break from her employer in her hometown".

"Unfortunately, due to operational business needs, her employer has had to review this and she needs to return to resume her previous role," the added.

And Gleeson said she made the decision "with great difficulty".

"I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women's football club such as Glasgow City," she said.

"At this point I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence in the capable hands of Leanne Ross and an excellent support staff team."

Coach Ross will be supported by Keiron McAneny and goalkeeping coach Sam Devine.

And club chief executive Laura Montgomery said: "Everyone at Glasgow City would like to thank Eileen immensely for her contribution to the club in her year at the helm.

"She has brought about a number of incredibly positive changes to the club and leaves us in a fantastic position, sitting top of the table after 12 games played so far.

"This is an incredibly difficult position, but Eileen kept us up to date with the situation and we are well prepared to continue positively in her absence."