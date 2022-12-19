Stephen Hobin is due to leave Hartlepool in March 2023

Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin has announced he will leave the club in March.

The former Norwich commercial head has announced he is to work his notice for the next three months to give the club time to appoint a successor.

Pools chairman Raj Singh said the departure comes after discussions between both parties.

Hobin said he agreed to stay on until March to enable a smooth transition to his successor.

Singh told the club website: external-link "The club operations off the pitch have progressed in recent years and we are thankful for the hard work that has gone in from Stephen and all the operational staff that support him.

"With Stephen's extended notice period we have the opportunity to go through a full process to appoint the right successor. As a club we have invested in our infrastructure in recent years and there is a fantastic opportunity for somebody to come into this position to take the Hartlepool United forward into the next chapter."

Hartlepool climbed out of the League Two relegation places with a 2-0 win at Crawley at the weekend but remain deep in trouble.

Hobin said: "I have been very privileged to hold the position of COO and I am really proud of what we have achieved as a team off the field and the progress we have we have made since joining the club in 2021.

"I will remain fully committed to the football club and will play an active role in the recruitment process for my successor while at the same time ensuring the club maintains stability during this transition.

"It is very much business as usual and I plan to stay on until March 2023 when hopefully the recruitment process is completed."