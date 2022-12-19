Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Phoenix Patterson helped Waterford reach the League of Ireland First Division play-offs but they lost 1-0 in the final to UCD in November

Fleetwood Town have signed Scottish forward Phoenix Patterson from League of Ireland second-tier side Waterford.

The 22-year-old, who came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur, scored 28 goals for Waterford in 58 appearances.

Patterson was named as the League of Ireland First Division's player of the season for the campaign just gone, and also claimed the young player of the season honour across all divisions.

He will join Fleetwood, who are Waterford's sister club, on 1 January.

The striker will be eligible for Fleetwood's FA Cup third-round tie against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, 7 January.

Fleetwood have not revealed whether a fee was paid for Patterson, nor have they disclosed the length of his deal at Highbury Stadium.

