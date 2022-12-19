Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Jordan Rossiter had been a fixture of Bristol Rovers' midfield this season, with 17 appearances in League One

Bristol Rovers midfielder Jordan Rossiter is set to be out for about eight weeks with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old went off injured during the team's 4-1 win over MK Dons in the Papa Johns Trophy last week.

"He's looking at a couple of months, I think," manager Joey Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We thought it was going to be a lot nastier than that. The early signs weren't great, we thought it might be an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament].

"Fortunately it's not, it's a meniscus. Still not great, but means six, eight, 10 weeks rather than six, eight, 12 months."

Rossiter, who signed from Fleetwood this summer, has played 21 times so far this season for League One Rovers.