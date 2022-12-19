Cardiff's weekend draw with Blackpool means they have taken 15 points from 13 games under Mark Hudson

Manager Mark Hudson is hopeful he will be able to make signings in the January window despite Cardiff City's transfer embargo.

The Championship club have been placed under an embargo over their failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee for the late Emiliano Sala to French club Nantes.

Hudson says Cardiff are working to end the block on transfers.

"The communication has been clear from the chairman," said Hudson.

"That is we are under an embargo right now, but the continued proceedings that are going on are to open that up.

"I'm aware of what can and can't be done but it is an ongoing situation, so we have to wait and see how it goes behind the scenes."

Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English Channel in January 2019 while travelling from France to join Cardiff.

The Welsh side have argued they are not liable to pay any of the fee because Sala was not officially their player when he died and refused to make interim payments as they claimed the deal was not legally binding.

In August, Cardiff lost their appeal against a ruling by world football governing body Fifa which said they should pay a first instalment of £5.3m to Nantes.

They have since appealed to a Swiss Federal Court, which is expected to give its verdict in late January or early February 2023.

With the transfer window less than a fortnight away, Cardiff say they are in talks involving the English Football League and Fifa as they seek to resolve the issue of the embargo.

"If we do have a window, because there's still lots of ongoing proceedings behind the scenes, we will see what we can do because it is not definitive that we won't [be able to sign anyone]," Hudson added.

"But if we are [under an embargo], with the group that we have got, we've got players coming back into it and showing signs of development as well.

"We all plan to see what we can do [in the transfer market] but at the moment we are developing what we have got in the building, because the window is not open yet."

When asked whether Cardiff should resolve the disagreement over Sala's transfer, Hudson added: "You will have to speak to the chairman about that, that's not a conversation I can have."

Cardiff are 20th in the Championship, two points above the relegation places, after Saturday's draw with Blackpool.

They have won only two and lost six of their last 10 games.