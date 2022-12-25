Glentoran's Bobby Burns and Hrvoje Plum in action against Joel Cooper of Linfield

Irish Premiership Date: Monday, 26 December Coverage: Glentoran v Linfield live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 13:45 GMT; Sportsound on BBC Sounds and Radio Ulster from 14:00; live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website

It's as much a festive tradition as turkey and all the trimmings and presents under the Christmas tree.

The annual Irish Premiership Boxing Day derbies, played in front of bumper crowds, are one of the highlights of the Northern Ireland football calendar.

With this season's title race turning out to be a thrilling one the annual 26 December fixtures are as keenly anticipated as ever, with more than just bragging rights over rivals at stake, important as those are.

The campaign has reached the halfway stage and with the January transfer window looming, we thought it an appropriate time to reflect on the season so far and how events may unfold over the festive season and in the coming months.

Glentoran v Linfield (14:00 GMT)

This big Belfast encounter is given added spice by the fact that like last year both sides have genuine title ambitions and the game will be shown live free-to-air for the first time on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer.

The Glens got their 2022-23 term off to a flying start and looked to be firmly in the driving seat when they sat top of the pile after a comprehensive statement 4-0 win over previously unbeaten leaders Larne in late October.

That took the east Belfast club's record to nine wins and a draw from 10 matches with just one goal conceded.

A 3-0 victory over Linfield at Windsor Park a few weeks earlier marked Mick McDermott's side out as authentic contenders, although their rivals have since turned the derby tide somewhat with wins over their greatest rivals in County Antrim Shield and League Cup ties.

The Glens' early-season form has deserted them somewhat however with injuries to star performer Conor McMenamin and his resulting absence having had a detrimental effect.

Just four points from their last six league outings represents a major dip in the fortunes of the Oval outfit and they will aim to avoid a repeat of last season when their promising championship challenge petered out.

Eetu Vertainen and Luke McCullough vie for possession during Linfield's 3-0 League Cup semi-final win over Glentoran

Linfield's form trajectory has been the opposite of their opponents as a slow start to the campaign has been followed by a series of encouraging results to catapult them firmly back into contention - an ominous sign for their rivals given their title-winning credentials of recent seasons.

The crushing disappointment of having a maiden appearance in the group stages of the Europa Conference League snatched away in the most cruel of circumstances left a hangover which proved difficult for the champions to shake off in the early months.

A sequence of seven wins and two draws from their last nine league matches however see David Healy's charges sit third, five points behind leaders Larne ahead of their mouthwatering meeting with Glentoran at the Oval.

Crusaders v Cliftonville (15:00 GMT)

Crusaders' impressive home form has helped them remain in contention in the upper echelons of the table and with the prospect of having a number of injured players, including influential Ben Kennedy return to their ranks at some stage, the Seaview side will aim to put together a sustained title bid.

The prolific Philip Lowry has racked up a remarkable 12 goals from midfield to boost his team's championship chase and limit the effect of the absence of key protagonists such as Kennedy and Paul Heatley, who sat out seven games through suspension.

Lowry's tally sees him sit joint top of the goalscoring charts heading into the Boxing Day match-ups.

Crusaders' leading goalscorer Philip Lowry and Jamie McDonagh of Cliftonville contend for the ball

Like their north Belfast neighbours, Cliftonville's results at their Solitude home in particular - where they remain unbeaten in the league - have kept them well in touch with the Premiership pacesetters and they occupy second spot after seeing off Glentoran 1-0 on Tuesday.

The experience of coming within touching distance of landing the Gibson Cup last season should stand Paddy McLaughlin's men in good stead if they remain in the running come the business end.

The first game between the sides this season in October ended goal-less. Here's hoping for more by way of scoring action on Monday.

Coleraine v Ballymena United (15:00 GMT)

The two clubs go into this 'A26 derby' occupying mid-table positions, although sixth-placed Coleraine have a 10-point cushion over Ballymena one place below them.

The Bannsiders were quick out of the blocks, accumulating a promising four wins from their first five top-flight contests, before a relative dip in form saw their title challenging credentials called into question.

A run of five wins and two draws from eight league games has moved Oran Kearney's men to within touching distance of the leading pack again but while they have recaptured their early-season form they may have left themselves a little too much to do in terms of battling it out at the head of affairs.

Ballymena's season has been an indifferent one so far but with doubts over the future of manager David Jeffrey seemingly put to bed, victories over Coleraine, Crusaders and Cliftonville have served to heighten morale a little around Warden Street.

Points dropped against sides in the bottom six remain something of an Achilles heel for the Braidmen.

With home advantage and the league's joint top scorer Matthew Shevlin (12) in their ranks , Coleraine may go into this clash as marginal favourites to avenge their last-gasp defeat by their rivals 12 months ago, but derby days are nothing if not unpredictable.

Coleraine's Lyndon Kane and Ballymena's David McDaid have been key players for their clubs this season

Glenavon v Portadown (15:00 GMT)

Glenavon's consistent inconsistency is reflected in their league position of ninth, two points behind Carrick Rangers but with one game in hand.

Wins over Coleraine and Glentoran have been mixed with points dropped against teams in the lower half.

The indiscipline which plagued the early part of their campaign - five red cards in their first five matches - has at least been reined in.

Portadown's season to date has been something of a horror show but there are signs of green shoots of recovery in recent weeks since the appointment of Niall Currie to replace Paul Doolin as manager.

Four points from 20 outings represents an unenviable return for the Shamrock Park side, who barring a successful appeal, have passed up another invaluable three points because of an administrative error in their 3-1 win at Newry City.

Expect a keenly fought feisty mid-Ulster affair at Mourneview Park as the sides hunt valuable points to enhance their disappointing positions in the league.

Larne v Carrick Rangers (17:30 GMT)

Leroy Millar's trademark surging runs from midfield have been a factor in Larne's rise to the league summit

Monday's 17:30 GMT kick-off pits leaders Larne against east Antrim rivals Carrick Rangers at Inver Park.

Renowned for their precision passing game, Tiernan Lynch's charges have adopted a more pragmatic approach this season, combining flowing attacking football with a frugal defence which has conceded just 13 goals in 19 matches.

The summer acquisitions of Paul O'Neill from Cliftonville and Leroy Millar from Ballymena have proved a major success and a vital component of the Invermen's improved form on their travels to match results on their own patch.

The club have got back on track after recent defeats by Linfield and Coleraine, seeing off Glenavon and Larne in their last two outings.

Carrick Rangers began their season strongly, with the seven goals of experienced striker Curtis Allen helping them occupy a mid-table berth and claim notable scalps at Taylors Avenue in the form of Linfield and Crusaders.

Four losses in their last five has halted momentum somewhat and Stuart King's men will be keen to avoid a repeat of the 2021-22 campaign when their early-season form tailed out in the latter stages of the term.

Dungannon Swifts v Newry City (15:00 GMT)

Dungannon's often stylish football in the first half of the season has largely not been matched by favourable results, although recent victories over Glenavon and Carrick Rangers yielded valuable points.

All of Dean Shiels' team's points have come at their Stangmore Park home so that will offer hope of a triumph in the only Boxing Day fixture which is not a derby.

As it stands, it appears that Dungannon and Portadown will battle it out to avoid automatic relegation from the top flight, with the other involved in the end-of-season promotion/relegation play-off.

Newry City have fared well on their return to the top division and sit 10th in the standings, with a healthy eight-point gap over the bottom two.

A repeat of their triumph over Swifts in September would increase that gap.