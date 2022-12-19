Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston boss David Martindale has supported Aberdeen counterpart Jim Goodwin's defensive tactics against Celtic despite vowing to attack the Premiership leaders.

Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Ange Postecoglou's side on Saturday but registered just two shots at goal to the visitors' 33 in a heavily one-sided contest.

Martindale's side go to Celtic on Wednesday.

"When did Celtic score? The 87th minute," said the Livingston manager.

"So Jim was minutes away from a 0-0 draw. Would there be so many [moaning] on social media if that had happened?"

Aberdeen were finally undone by a Callum McGregor strike, one of 10 attempts on target by a Celtic side which enjoyed 81% of possession at Pittodrie.

"It doesn't matter what shape [you play]. He [Jim Goodwin] genuinely went on the park with two strikers but you have to look at Celtic's dominance at certain times in the game.

"They did it against Real Madrid for a large majority of the Champions League game. They force you into a deep block with their style of play and the players they have.

"It's very, very harsh on the managers at times when fans are looking for you to be more aggressive. It's very difficult for you to implement your game against a top side."

Martindale stated "fantastic captain" McGregor was the best midfielder in Scotland and described the Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as being "a breath of fresh air" for Scottish football.

However, sixth-placed Livingston will not be cowed when they visit the league leaders.

"I'm going to go 4-3-3 with two wingers and try to get at them," said Martindale.

"People will look at your shape and your systems and sitting in a low block. It doesn't matter who you play at times. You are going to Parkhead or Ibrox and playing against very good players.

"You go with two attacking midfielders, two wingers, a striker, a number 10, but you go back to a low block because they are very good."