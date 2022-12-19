Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina's victory over France in the World Cup final was watched by a peak of 14.9m people on BBC One.

With a TV audience share of 58%, the dramatic penalty shootout win was also streamed 7.1m times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

ITV, who also broadcast the Qatar final, saw a peak of 4.4m with a TV audience share of 17.8%.

Audiences flocked to the BBC throughout the tournament, with a total reach of 38.8m on TV.

In addition, the tournament was streamed a record-breaking 104.7m times on BBC iPlayer and Sport Online.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "One of the greatest World Cup Finals of all time, Argentina and Messi's victory last night closed off a thrilling four weeks of football.

"A first ever winter World Cup was a new experience for fans and the BBC has once again demonstrated the value of sport when made freely available to all, breaking new streaming records and providing the highest quality coverage, analysis and entertainment across TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online and BBC Sounds."

The BBC Sport website welcomed 52.8m unique browsers during the World Cup, while World Cup programming was played 10.4m times on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport Online.

England's 3-0 win over Wales in group B was the most watched game on BBC TV with a peak of 17.6m, while the Three Lions' opening 6-2 victory over Iran was the most requested live game across BBC Sport Online and BBC iPlayer with 7.9m requests.

The five-minute peak of 21.31m during England's quarter-final defeat by France - broadcast by ITV - was the most-watched single channel TV moment of 2022 so far.

