FA Cup third round on the BBC Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January.

The FA Cup third round, when teams from the Premier League and Championship enter, gets under way on Friday when 12-time winners Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford.

There are 32 ties over the course of four days including non-league Chesterfield at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Holders Liverpool start their defence by hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of five all-Premier League ties, while League One Oxford United are at home to Premier League leaders and record 14-time winners Arsenal.

League Two's bottom club Gillingham host 2020-21 winners Leicester City on Saturday (12:30 GMT) in the first of three live games on BBC One over the weekend.

BBC One is also showing Newcastle United at League One Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (18:00) and Chelsea - who have reached four of the past five finals - at Manchester City on Sunday (16:30).

Tottenham-Portsmouth on Saturday at 12:30 and Aston Villa-Stevenage on Sunday at 16:30 are both live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button.

Last season there were no third-round replays to help with the fixture backlog caused by Covid postponements.

However, replays will take place up to and including the fourth round this time.

Winning teams at the third-round stage will collect £105,000 from the competition's prize fund.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 3 June, six days after the Premier League season ends and one week before the Champions League final in Istanbul on 10 June.

FA Cup third round fixtures

Friday, 6 January

Manchester United v Everton 20:00 (GMT)

Saturday, 7 January

Crystal Palace v Southampton 12:30

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City 12:30

Gillingham v Leicester City 12:30

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town 12:30

Reading v Watford 12:30

Tottenham v Portsmouth 12:30

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest 15:00

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley 15:00

Bournemouth v Burnley 15:00

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion 15:00

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers 15:00

Hull City v Fulham 15:00

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United 15:00

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00

Millwall v Sheffield United 15:00

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland 15:00

Brentford v West Ham United 17:30

Coventry City v Wrexham 17:30

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion 17:30

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic 17:30

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United 18:00

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00

Sunday, 8 January

Bristol City v Swansea City 12:30

Derby County v Barnsley 12:30

Cardiff City v Leeds United 14:00

Hartlepool United v Stoke City 14:00

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers 14:00

Stockport County v Walsall 14:00

Aston Villa v Stevenage 16:30

Manchester City v Chelsea 16:30

Monday, 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal 20:00

Who are the non-league clubs left?

A total of 732 clubs external-link entered this season's FA Cup which started with the extra preliminary round on 5 August 2022.

Three non-league teams have made it to the third round, regarded as one of the most-eagerly awaited weekends in the football calendar.

National League Boreham Wood went further than any other team outside the top two tiers of English football last season.

The Hertfordshire club beat League One AFC Wimbledon and Championship side Bournemouth on their way to the fifth round, where they lost at Everton.

Luke Garrard's side are enjoying another fine run and host League One Accrington Stanley for a place in the fourth round.

Boreham Wood, 13th in the fifth tier of English football and the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, will be confident of claiming another Football League scalp after winning at League One Bristol Rovers in the last round.

Chesterfield, third in the National League, are also making an appearance in the third round for the second successive season.

The Spireites lost 5-1 at Chelsea, then European champions, this time last year.

The Derbyshire club, managed by former Wolves midfielder Paul Cook, have beaten League Two Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon on their way to setting up an attractive home tie with five-time winners West Brom.

It is the first time Chesterfield and West Brom have met in a competitive fixture since 1948.

Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are appearing in the third round for the first time since 2015.

Second in the National League, the Welsh side are at Championship club Coventry City, winners in 1986-87. It is the first competitive meeting between the clubs since 1994.

Wrexham forward Paul Mullin has scored five FA Cup goals this season.

Boreham Wood, Chesterfield and Wrexham have each won three matches to reach this stage.

Rob McElhenney: Wrexham reminded me of Philadelphia

Where will the shocks be?

League Two side Gillingham, who are fighting to stay in the Football League, will be looking to cause the first big shock of the weekend against Leicester at Priestfield Stadium.

Stevenage, second in League Two, are at Aston Villa on Sunday at 16:30 and, on the same day, Hartlepool entertain Championship side Stoke (14:00).

League One sides Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United have home ties against Premier League opposition. Wednesday host Newcastle, third in the Premier League, on Saturday (18:00), while Oxford are at home to Arsenal on Monday (20:00).

It is the first competitive meeting between Oxford and Arsenal since the third round of the FA Cup in 2002-03, which Arsenal won 2-0 with Dennis Bergkamp scoring his 100th goal for the Gunners. Arsenal went on to win the FA Cup that season.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth travel to eight-time winners Tottenham on Saturday (12:30).

Four League One clubs host Championship sides.

Birmingham visit Forest Green Rovers at 12:30 on Saturday. On the same day at 15:00 Fleetwood Town play Queens Park Rangers, Shrewsbury host Sunderland and Ipswich entertain Rotherham United.

Several Championship clubs will be hoping to knockout Premier League teams including Middlesbrough and Blackpool, who host Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively at 15:00 on Saturday.

At the same time, Hull are at home to Fulham and Championship leaders Burnley are at Bournemouth. On Sunday (14:00) Cardiff will be hoping to surprise Leeds United.

FA Cup coverage on BBC

BBC One has an FA Cup Final Score between 15:50 and 17:20 on Saturday bringing you all the drama from the third round.

Match of the Day at 22:40 on BBC One - repeated at 07:30 on Sunday - includes highlights from Saturday's ties.

Sunday's Match of the Day highlights show is also on BBC One at 22:30.

Meanwhile, the BBC will have extensive radio coverage from the FA Cup this weekend.

There is full commentary of 12 ties across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Sports Extra on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Ian Dennis is joined by Charlie Adam for Blackpool against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (15:00) on 5 Live, while John Murray and Everton and England player Izzy Christiansen will be at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (16:30) for the heavyweight tie between Manchester City and Chelsea.

For full listings check out BBC Sounds.

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentaries across all four days, including goals clips.

FA Cup third-round televised games

Friday, 6 January

Manchester United v Everton, 20:00 GMT - live on ITV1, ITVX

Saturday, 7 January

Gillingham v Leicester City, 12:30 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Tottenham v Portsmouth, 12:30 - live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button

Coventry City v Wrexham, 17:30 - live on S4C

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United, 18:00 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 20:00 - live on ITV4, ITVX

Sunday, 8 January

Cardiff City v Leeds United, 14:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX

Manchester City v Chelsea, 16:30 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Aston Villa v Stevenage, 16:30 - live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, app and Red Button

Monday, 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal, 20:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX