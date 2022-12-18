Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town supporters have urged club owners to unite in a bid to avoid the "catastrophe" of relegation.

The Championship club's official supporters' association issued the statement after the Terriers lost at home to Watford at the weekend.

That defeat left them seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Minority owner Dean Hoyle has been attempting to regain control of the club from Phil Hodgkinson, who owns 75% of the shares.

That issue has been the backdrop for Huddersfield's poor start to the season, which has seen them win just five of their 22 league fixtures so far.

The statement from Huddersfield Town Supporters' Association read: "In the next few months, a small number of people will decide the long-term future of Huddersfield Town.

"First, the stadium shareholders will vote on changes to the site's ownership and management structure. Second, the current club custodian/s will likely sell it to new investors.

"In view of this, we urge all parties to set aside their differences and act in the best interests of the football club.

"More immediately, we call on the board to do everything in their power and resources to avoid relegation, which would be nothing short of a catastrophe.

"Huddersfield Town is a well-supported club with a proud history and great potential. It deserves leaders who are determined to build on past achievements and set the highest standards for the future."

The Terriers reached the play-off final last season, but missed out on a place in the Premier League after losing to Nottingham Forest at Wembley.