World Cup 2022: How the world reacted to Argentina's win
Last updated on .From the section World Cup
Lionel Messi has fulfilled a destiny which has been his since before birth and has brought spring back to Argentina - so say his country's newspapers.
The Argentine press is filled with poetic prose, conveying the emotion of the journalists who have waited 36 years to see their side on top of the world again.
In newspaper Pagina 12, Jose Luis Lanao wrote that "it is spring once again", describing Argentina's flag as "sky blue and white like a cherry blossom illuminated by the open sky".
He describes the country as "the world champion in soccer and joy".
In another newspaper, Clarin, journalist Juan Cruz reminds readers that "football is made of roses and thorns" - while also inadvertently raising a question over Messi's age. While Fifa's squad list suggests he is 35, Cruz has him a year younger.
"Messi, at 34 years old, is the world champion, a trophy that he was destined for before he was even born," Cruz said.
Argentina president Alberto Fernandez thanked the team, writing on Twitter: "Always together, always united."
Fernandez' Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric offered "a giant embrace to our Argentine brothers", adding: "Your happiness crosses the mountains."
Here is how the rest of the world reacted to Argentina's win.
Argentina
France
UK
Spain
Brazil
The United States
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds