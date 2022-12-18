Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Lionel Messi has fulfilled a destiny which has been his since before birth and has brought spring back to Argentina - so say his country's newspapers.

The Argentine press is filled with poetic prose, conveying the emotion of the journalists who have waited 36 years to see their side on top of the world again.

In newspaper Pagina 12, Jose Luis Lanao wrote that "it is spring once again", describing Argentina's flag as "sky blue and white like a cherry blossom illuminated by the open sky".

He describes the country as "the world champion in soccer and joy" external-link .

In another newspaper, Clarin, journalist Juan Cruz reminds readers that "football is made of roses and thorns" - while also inadvertently raising a question over Messi's age. While Fifa's squad list external-link suggests he is 35, Cruz has him a year younger.

"Messi, at 34 years old, is the world champion, a trophy that he was destined for before he was even born," Cruz said. external-link

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez thanked the team, writing on Twitter: "Always together, always united."

Fernandez' Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric offered "a giant embrace to our Argentine brothers", adding: "Your happiness crosses the mountains."

Here is how the rest of the world reacted to Argentina's win.

Argentina

Argentine newspaper Clarin carries a two-word headline, which translates into English as: "Thank you Messi"

Regional newspaper El Tribuno celebrates "World Cup happiness"

El Dia - a newspaper published in the Argentine city of La Plata - speaks of "an explosion of euphoria in every home, bar, club and restaurant", with a picture of one of the city's squares packed with people

France

French newspaper Le Parisien declares itself "proud of our Bleus"

"Heads held high", says L'Equipe

Regional newspaper La Voix du Nord says "thank you anyway"

UK

The Daily Telegraph has just three words: "Miraculous. Magical. Messi."

The Independent also keeps it short and sweet: "The greatest player. The greatest final. The greatest prize."

The Daily Mail speaks of the agony and the ecstasy on both sides of the final

Spain

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo hails Messi as "the best in history"

The front page of El Pais says "Messi's Argentina is crowned after a memorable final"

Brazil

Brazilian newspaper Extra says "Messi deserves it - and people have to put up with that"

O Globo speaks of "immortal Messi"

The United States

The New York Times front page speaks of "Messi magic"

The Wall Street Journal with a headline saying "Messi lifts Argentina to World Cup victory"

