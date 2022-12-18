Celtic could be interested in Tunisia World Cup midfielder Aissa Laidouni now that Ferencvaros will consider selling him

With Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Moritz Jenz and Yuki Kobayashi as central defensive options, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou must decide whether he should allow Stephen Welsh to leave in the January transfer window, with interest rumoured to be from clubs in England, France and Italy. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ferencvaros chief Gabor Kubatov is "open" to selling 25-year-old midfielder Aissa Laidouni, who has been capped 27 times by Tunisia and was previously linked with Celtic. Laidouni, who played against Celticfor the Hungarian team in last season's Europa League, would cost about £3.5m. (Nemzeti Sport via the Sun) external-link

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist takes a light-hearted swipe at England 1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst, pointing out as match summariser for ITV in the World Cup final that France star Kylian Mbappe was the "first person to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final with all three over the line". (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen's defensive midfielder Ross McCrorie praises the coaching ability of Rangers manager Michael Beale, having played under him at Ibrox before his move to Pittodrie. "I wish him all the best but hopefully we come out on top on Tuesday," says the 24-year-old ahead of Aberdeen's midweek league match against Beale's team. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Ali Crawford hopes his match-winning brace away to Ross County, having come on as a sub on Saturday, will mean he gets a starting place against Celtic on Christmas Eve. (The Courier) external-link

Jordan White, the Staggies' scorer in the 2-1 defeat by St Johnstone, believes he can score more goals thanks to the quality of crosses from his team-mate Yan Dhanda. (Press & Journal) external-link