Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0FulhamFulham3

Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham: Cottagers put nine-man Palace to the sword

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments72

Bobby De Cordova-Reid
Bobby de Cordova-Reid opened the scoring for Fulham

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira called his side's defeat by Fulham at Selhurst Park "one of his worst days" in charge of the club.

Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored, with Palace overpowered by their London rivals as they ended the game with nine men.

Tyrick Mitchell was shown a red card for a foul on Kenny Tete just three minutes after his side went behind, and James Tomkins followed him before the hour.

"It was one of the worst days since I've been at the club, not just because we lost the game. It was the way we did it, without competing," Vieira told BBC Match of the Day.

"Fulham prepared their game really well and we weren't brave enough to play forward. I believe we had the best chance before they scored their goal, but we didn't do enough to deserve something from the game.

"We have to give them credit, analyse ourselves and try to bounce back as soon as possible."

Dominant throughout, Marco Silva's side were helped by Palace's indiscipline, which put a stop to their hopes of a fourth straight home win.

The result strengthens the visitors' unlikely European push, as they sit in eighth, just two points off the top six.

Heading towards the half-hour mark, Palace, having struggled to impose themselves early on, almost took the lead.

Clever play by Michael Olise freed Jordan Ayew inside the area, but his effort crashed off the bar.

Fulham made them pay moments later when Decordova-Reid headed the visitors into a deserved lead as Mitrovic pounced on slack play from Joachim Andersen before finding his team-mate with a pinpoint cross.

The hosts' misery was compounded further when Mitchell was dismissed after Tete reached a loose ball first and was caught by the Palace man.

Any chance of a quick Palace resurgence were quashed 12 minutes after the break. Tomkins, on a booking, appeared to elbow Mitrovic off the ball, resulting in the game's second red card.

Ream then reacted quickly to Mitrovic's knock-down from a corner to double Fulham's lead on 71 minutes.

Referee Andy Madley checked the VAR monitor for a potential handball against the Serb, only to stick with his original decision, before Mitrovic made it three 10 minutes from time.

Palace punished after losing cool

The two red cards were undoubtedly the moments on which this game turned. Mitchell's challenge on Tete came just three minutes after Decordova-Reid's opener, and Tomkins' moment of madness forced them into damage control.

But even with 11 men, they didn't do nearly enough to win the game or even avoid defeat, marking a disappointing return to Premier League action after the World Cup.

Vieira named an attacking line-up but that intent was never transformed into a coherent performance as they were roundly beaten.

Festive cheer as Fulham march on

Fulham's past two Premier League campaigns have ended in relegation to the Championship, but fears of a third drop are disappearing at a rapid rate, as they look well at home at this level.

It is now 22 points from 16 games under Silva this term, just six fewer than they got in the entirety of their last Premier League campaign two years ago.

The manner in which they dominated the ball and made possession count was hugely impressive, and with Mitrovic grabbing his 10th goal of the season, they have a striker in the sort of form to make them dream of a European place, or even more than that.

Mitrovic insists his side didn't rely on the red cards to get a comprehensive three points.

"We played against a good side, of course they had two red cards," he said. "Even before the first, we dominated and scored the goal. The second red card made it easy but we played really well all over the pitch.

"We tried to put more pressure on them. We had to manage their intensity, then the second goal made it even more easy. I'll take one goal and two assists all day, but the most important thing was the three points."

Player of the match

MitrovicAleksandar Mitrovic

with an average of 7.71

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    5.69

  2. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.55

  3. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    5.47

  4. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.36

  5. Squad number17Player nameClyne
    Average rating

    5.32

  6. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.28

  7. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    5.27

  8. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.20

  9. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.13

  10. Squad number26Player nameRichards
    Average rating

    4.95

  11. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    4.63

  12. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    4.31

  13. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.21

  14. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.17

  15. Squad number44Player nameRiedewald
    Average rating

    4.17

  16. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    4.02

Fulham

  1. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    7.71

  2. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number38Player nameHarris
    Average rating

    7.34

  4. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    7.26

  5. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    7.22

  6. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    7.08

  8. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    7.05

  10. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    6.92

  11. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.85

  12. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.84

  13. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.79

  14. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    6.75

  15. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    6.74

  16. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.53

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneSubstituted forWardat 67'minutes
  • 16Andersen
  • 5TomkinsBooked at 57mins
  • 3MitchellBooked at 34mins
  • 28DoucouréSubstituted forMilivojevicat 84'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forRiedewaldat 83'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 7OliseSubstituted forHughesat 84'minutes
  • 10EzeSubstituted forRichardsat 60'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 2Ward
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 19Hughes
  • 22Édouard
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 26Richards
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 26João PalhinhaSubstituted forCairneyat 75'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 81'minutes
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forHarrisat 85'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forJamesat 82'minutes
  • 9MitrovicSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 5Duffy
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 21James
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 38Harris
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
25,176

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home4
Away23
Shots on Target
Home0
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Fulham 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenny Tete (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

  8. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Cairney (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonee Robinson with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Carlos Vinícius replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Luke Harris replaces Andreas Pereira.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Michael Olise.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Luka Milivojevic replaces Cheick Oumar Doucouré.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jairo Riedewald replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

  18. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Willian.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

