Crystal Palace v Fulham

Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in eight of Crystal Palace's 15 Premier League goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will miss his first league match of the season after triggering a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen, who both played at the World Cup, are "ready to go again", according to head coach Patrick Vieira.

Fulham top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has an ongoing foot problem and may not be deemed fit enough to face Palace.

Antonee Robinson is another player who will be monitored ahead of the game.

The USA full-back missed last weekend's friendly against West Ham as he was not fully fit.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only two of their past 13 home league fixtures against Fulham (D6, L5).

However, Palace are unbeaten in five Premier League meetings since a 4-1 home defeat in October 2013 (W3, D2).

That win for Fulham was the only time that they have scored in their last four Premier League away games against Palace.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace could win four home matches in a row for the first time in the Premier League. It would equal the club record for consecutive top-flight victories, set in 1989 and matched in 1990.

All of Palace's dropped points at Selhurst Park in the Premier League this season have come in London derbies, with defeats by Arsenal and Chelsea and a draw with Brentford.

The Eagles have kept just one clean sheet in their seven home league fixtures this season.

Palace have only won one of their past seven Boxing Day games in the Premier League, losing 3-0 in the last two.

Head coach Patrick Vieira won all eight of his Premier League Boxing Day matches as a player.

Fulham

Fulham are hoping to avoid a third Premier League defeat in a row.

Their previous two defeats have been caused by conceding stoppage-time goals. No side has ever lost three consecutive Premier League games that way.

Fulham have already won five of their 15 Premier League fixtures in this campaign, equalling their tally for the whole of their most recent Premier League season in 2020-21.

Only Arsenal and Tottenham have scored in more Premier League matches than Fulham's 13 this season.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last five Boxing Day games, drawing the last three.

