LeicesterLeicester City15:00NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Leicester City's James Maddison
James Maddison has yet to fully recover from the knee injury he carried into the World Cup

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will assess the fitness of midfielder James Maddison, who has an ongoing knee problem.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is fit but Jonny Evans faces several weeks out with a calf injury and Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira and James Justin are long-term absentees.

Newcastle record signing Alexander Isak is not expected to return from a thigh injury until after the festive period.

Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett remain unavailable.

Harvey Barnes has 18 Premier League goal involvements in 2022, only four English players have registered more

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester have beaten Newcastle in nine of the 13 most recent Premier League meetings.
  • Newcastle have won three of their past five league visits to King Power Stadium but the two defeats in that run were 5-0 in 2019-20 and 4-0 last season.

Leicester City

  • Leicester are vying to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2021.
  • The Foxes have kept six clean sheets in their past eight league matches, conceding just three goals during that period.
  • They have only won two of their 16 Boxing Day Premier League fixtures: 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in 1998 and 2-1 at home to Manchester City in 2018.
  • Leicester are winless in all eight league games this season against teams above them in the table prior to Christmas (D2, L6).
  • Brendan Rodgers will become just the second Northern Irishman to reach the milestone of 300 Premier League matches managed, emulating Martin O'Neill.
  • Rodgers has won all four Premier League home fixtures as a manager against Eddie Howe.
  • James Maddison has been directly involved in 23 Premier League goals in 2022 with 14 goals and nine assists. Only Harry Kane (34), Kevin De Bruyne (29) and Son Heung-min (25) have managed more.
  • Jamie Vardy has failed to score in all six Boxing Day Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle could win six Premier League games in a row for the first time since March to April 2012.
  • They have earned a league-high 22 points from eight matches since the beginning of October. Leicester are third in the form table with 16 points from eight games.
  • Eddie Howe's side are in the top three at Christmas for the first time in 21 years.
  • The Magpies are unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures in all competitions (W8, D4).
  • Newcastle can win three consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since December 2001.
  • However, they could become the first English league team to lose seven successive Boxing Day games since Walsall did so between 1949 and 1957.
  • Howe has never won a Premier League fixture on Boxing Day in five attempts (D3, L2).
  • The two teams to concede the most Boxing Day Premier League goals are Newcastle (44) and Leicester (36).
  • Miguel Almiron has scored seven goals in his past eight league appearances.

