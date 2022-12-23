Leicester City v Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS
Leicester will assess the fitness of midfielder James Maddison, who has an ongoing knee problem.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is fit but Jonny Evans faces several weeks out with a calf injury and Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira and James Justin are long-term absentees.
Newcastle record signing Alexander Isak is not expected to return from a thigh injury until after the festive period.
Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett remain unavailable.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester have beaten Newcastle in nine of the 13 most recent Premier League meetings.
- Newcastle have won three of their past five league visits to King Power Stadium but the two defeats in that run were 5-0 in 2019-20 and 4-0 last season.
Leicester City
- Leicester are vying to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2021.
- The Foxes have kept six clean sheets in their past eight league matches, conceding just three goals during that period.
- They have only won two of their 16 Boxing Day Premier League fixtures: 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in 1998 and 2-1 at home to Manchester City in 2018.
- Leicester are winless in all eight league games this season against teams above them in the table prior to Christmas (D2, L6).
- Brendan Rodgers will become just the second Northern Irishman to reach the milestone of 300 Premier League matches managed, emulating Martin O'Neill.
- Rodgers has won all four Premier League home fixtures as a manager against Eddie Howe.
- James Maddison has been directly involved in 23 Premier League goals in 2022 with 14 goals and nine assists. Only Harry Kane (34), Kevin De Bruyne (29) and Son Heung-min (25) have managed more.
- Jamie Vardy has failed to score in all six Boxing Day Premier League appearances.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle could win six Premier League games in a row for the first time since March to April 2012.
- They have earned a league-high 22 points from eight matches since the beginning of October. Leicester are third in the form table with 16 points from eight games.
- Eddie Howe's side are in the top three at Christmas for the first time in 21 years.
- The Magpies are unbeaten in their last 12 fixtures in all competitions (W8, D4).
- Newcastle can win three consecutive Premier League away matches for the first time since December 2001.
- However, they could become the first English league team to lose seven successive Boxing Day games since Walsall did so between 1949 and 1957.
- Howe has never won a Premier League fixture on Boxing Day in five attempts (D3, L2).
- The two teams to concede the most Boxing Day Premier League goals are Newcastle (44) and Leicester (36).
- Miguel Almiron has scored seven goals in his past eight league appearances.
