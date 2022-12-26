Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal3West HamWest Ham United1

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United: Premier League leaders extend advantage to seven points

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli scores Arsenal's second goal against West Ham
Gabriel Martinelli is Arsenal's joint top scorer in the Premier League this season - alongside Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard - after scoring his sixth goal

Arsenal underlined their title credentials by producing a second-half fightback to beat West Ham and move seven points clear at the top as the Premier League returned after the World Cup.

West Ham took the lead against the run of play when Jarrod Bowen was judged to have been clipped in the box by William Saliba, allowing Said Benrahma to smash a confident penalty down the middle.

There was a mood of frustration among the home fans until Bukayo Saka converted from close range after collecting Martin Odegaard's mis-hit shot.

The equaliser gave added impetus to the Gunners and another home goal looked increasingly likely.

Five minutes later, it duly arrived. Gabriel Martinelli put the hosts ahead, catching out West Ham's former Gunners keeper Lukasz Fabianski by tucking inside the near post from a tight angle when he seemed more likely to cross.

The points were sealed when Eddie Nketiah - starting in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus - spun sharply in the box before firing into the opposite bottom corner.

Arsenal extended their lead at the top over Newcastle, who moved second by beating Leicester earlier on Monday.

Reigning champions Manchester City - who go to Leeds United on Wednesday - are now eight points behind the Gunners.

West Ham are 16th and just a point above the relegation zone after their fourth league defeat in a row.

Arsenal show progression on Arteta anniversary

Arsenal fans are starting to believe their side can genuinely maintain their push for the club's first title since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles in 2004.

And on a night where legendary manager Wenger watched from the Emirates Stadium stands for the first time since leaving in 2018, Arteta's young team added further encouragement to those who are dreaming of a long-awaited triumph.

The match came on the third anniversary of Arteta's first game as Arsenal manager, and significant progress has been made since then.

When the former Gunners midfielder took over, they were closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Their current position - and mood around the club - is a stark measure of how they have come.

The Spaniard has built a new team in the past three years which bears little resemblance - in style and substance - to the one picked for his first game at Bournemouth in 2019.

Arteta will not be getting carried after this win over West Ham, especially with several significant fixtures - not least against Manchester City on 15 February - on the horizon.

But the Gunners sent a message with a clinical second-half performance and the omens are also in their favour.

The team who topped the Premier League table on Christmas Day have gone on to be champions in 10 of the past 13 seasons.

Nketiah takes chance as West Ham struggle in front of goal

One of the key questions as the Premier League returned was how the Gunners would cope without key striker Jesus.

The Brazil international had knee surgery after being injured in Qatar and is expected to be out until late February, fuelling talk the Gunners might need to sign some cover.

But against West Ham, a first Premier League start of the season was handed to Nketiah - and the 23-year-old delivered.

After stretching the Hammers defence and creating space with his sharp movement, he capped an impressive all-round performance with a fierce finish and staked his claim to be Jesus' replacement.

"Gabby will be a big miss but we all believe in Eddie," Saka told Amazon Prime. "That's all he needs, us to keep supporting him and we will keep encouraging him.

"Everyone in the team is chipping in [with goals] and everyone will be important."

Eddie Nketiah scores Arsenal's third goal against West Ham
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts at Emirates Stadium

In contrast to the leaders, West Ham are struggling in front of goal.

They have been better than their league position suggests, according to their expected goals statistics, with converting chances being their main problem.

Few opportunities came against Arsenal, although the game might have panned out differently had Michail Antonio not been denied by Aaron Ramsdale shortly after the restart at 1-0.

Hammers manager David Moyes said before the match he has not been feeling pressure because of results, instead urging for perspective and togetherness across the club.

But a fourth straight league defeat leaves West Ham as one of the cluster of teams packed tightly together in the bottom half.

"I don't think we're in a relegation fight. Every team has a blip when it isn't plain sailing and results don't go your way," said midfielder Declan Rice.

"It's down to me as captain to keep everyone going and pushing. We still believe we are a top team. But we need to start showing that. It's down to us."

Player of the match

ØdegaardMartin Ødegaard

with an average of 8.54

Arsenal

  1. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.54

  2. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.29

  3. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.14

  4. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.80

  6. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    7.77

  7. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.60

  8. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.54

  9. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    7.33

  10. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.26

  11. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    7.22

  12. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.19

  13. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    6.83

  14. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    6.55

West Ham United

  1. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    5.65

  2. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    5.52

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.51

  4. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    5.35

  5. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    5.34

  6. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    5.09

  7. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    4.90

  8. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    4.85

  9. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    4.77

  10. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    4.75

  11. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    4.70

  12. Squad number72Player nameMubama
    Average rating

    4.53

  13. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 3TierneySubstituted forZinchenkoat 73'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5ParteySubstituted forElnenyat 90+5'minutes
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 14Nketiah
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny
  • 27Marquinhos
  • 30Turner
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 85Cozier-Duberry

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalBooked at 44mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 24Kehrer
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forFornalsat 78'minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenBooked at 8mins
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 22Benrahma
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forMubamaat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Aréola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 32Coventry
  • 33Emerson
  • 72Mubama
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, West Ham United 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Thomas Partey.

  4. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Declan Rice following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben White.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).

  9. Post update

    Divin Mubama (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Gabriel Martinelli.

  11. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Divin Mubama replaces Michail Antonio.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Saliba (Arsenal) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

323 comments

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:00

    You have just got to be impressed with Arsenal this season, picking up right from where they left off.

    • Reply posted by KK, today at 22:06

      KK replied:
      Navdeep Kambos?

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 22:04

    Arsene Wenger in the stands... 👍

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 22:06

      NB22 replied:
      We rolled back the years for him.
      Wengerball that second half.

  • Comment posted by Running Dog Revisionist, today at 22:01

    I used to be worried when Arsenal went behind. But that feeling isn't so strong these days, because we just don't give up.

    And we have the power to push and still get something out of it.

    Well done, lads.

    • Reply posted by Razzak, today at 22:15

      Razzak replied:
      Totally relate to that you know

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 22:06

    Nice welcome back for Arsene. Important that he returned. Been away too long. COYG

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:24

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      The MIGHTY SPURS will be your downfall. We will creep back to win the Premier League. More stronger in depth! Simples!
      COYS 💪🏆

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:01

    Thanks Amazon, I can always trust you to deliver.

    An Arsenal win, just what I wanted.

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 22:07

      Jerome replied:
      Yes. Good coverage.

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 22:03

    First team to 40 points. Brilliant second half performance

    • Reply posted by still_laughing , today at 22:10

      still_laughing replied:
      I reckon we will be safe now, even after the easy fixtures we’ve been given.

  • Comment posted by Terrier49, today at 22:09

    As a neutral I'm rooting for the Gunners.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:39

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Safer bet rooting for the MIGHTY SPURS! Silverware inbound for our boyz!
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 22:05

    Sorry to say but I hope that's the last we WH fans see of Soucek. Coufal too. Emerson must be pretty poor to be behind Creswell at left back. Tough times for the Hammers. Need to be realistic and knuckle down. Arsenal are very good, genuine contenders. No shame in losing to then but our season starts now .

    • Reply posted by issokayman, today at 22:11

      issokayman replied:
      Genuinely can't wait for more Pablo

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 22:02

    After going a goal down a fantastic performance from Arsenal in the 2nd half. Rolls royce football.

    • Reply posted by Andyt1992, today at 22:09

      Andyt1992 replied:
      Unbelievable that last year such a high percentage of fans got brainwashed into repeating the tropes they heard from YouTube “experts”: “this Arsenal squad is full of championship level players” “they’ll be lucky to finish 12th” “there is a real threat of relegation” “arteta is out of his league” imagine saying that about the likes of Odegaard Saka etc. after a few losses. Oof.

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 22:01

    It's beginning to look a lot like Spursy
    Everywhere they go
    Always bigging themselves up
    That they’re going to win a cup
    When in reality their trophy cabinet has nought to show.
    It's beginning to look a lot like Spursy
    Against Brentford they could only draw
    But the prettiest sight to see is the Arsenal on top of the tree
    And the spuds heading out of the top four

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 22:05

      Lee replied:
      Good effort but must try harder

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 22:05

    Arsenal were excellent tonight, particularly after the break. West Ham made it difficult, but Arteta’s team didn’t panic, continued playing their football and once they got the equaliser, there was only going to be one winner.
    Pleased for Eddie Nketiah, who played well and deserved his goal, while Odegaard once again showed just how talented a midfielder he is.
    One happy Gooner here.

  • Comment posted by Andyt1992, today at 22:04

    For the huge percentage of fans who one year ago claimed this Arsenal squad was capable of being relegated and would be lucky to finish twelfth: that’s the 40 points, safe for another season I suppose!

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 22:04

    Ode amazing

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 22:20

      Desi786 replied:
      Yes, his moves and passes are amazing. He creates chances from nowhere.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:11

    Nothing to do with not supporting your team but that was woeful from West Ham tonight. Big money signings are complete flops,does pacqeta really start for Brazil and Kehrer for Germany? Both were dismal tonight.

    • Reply posted by Rob from Erith, today at 22:23

      Rob from Erith replied:
      Agreed.
      Moyes has found a few gems from the Championship and the less favoured European leagues, but his big name signings this season look to be more like big time Charlies

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 22:05

    Gooners were lucky … see them slipping up soon enough. Pipped to the title by the mighty TOON !! Hey, Leicester can do it at bigger odds ..
    haha … jus kidding .. Arsenal are a very much different opposition this year and doing some good stuff week in week out. Everything you need to threaten the table top.
    And without oil money

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:03

    Great win. Well played boys.
    Never panicked.
    And Arsene loved it too
    COYG

  • Comment posted by lion , today at 22:03

    No doubt,Arsenal have pedigree a class unmatched in london. Standard established

    • Reply posted by U19603684, today at 22:07

      U19603684 replied:
      Arsenal by far the best London team, playing some very nice stuff this year. Even as WH fan I’d prefer to see Arsenal win it and wipe the smile off those spud fans faces 😂

  • Comment posted by GoonaBfine, today at 22:08

    3 points, no injuries, job done. Well done.
    And by the way, thanks for stopping by Arsene.

  • Comment posted by Not for, today at 22:05

    A bit worried but good to see all 3 forwards on the scoreline with other 2 mains on assists list....brilliant start to pl....First home team to win today...

  • Comment posted by windsormack, today at 22:05

    Fantastic second half comeback for a deserved 3 points.
    Odegarrd pulling the strings and Partey the steel in the middle which we have so often lacked. If he stays fit then it could be a great end of season.