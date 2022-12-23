Arsenal v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Oleksandr Zinchenko is hopeful of recovering from a muscle injury to feature against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal hope to have both Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu fit following minor injuries.

Emile Smith Rowe is close to a return but Gabriel Jesus recently had knee surgery and Reiss Nelson is injured.

West Ham strikers Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio could miss out because of respective ankle and calf problems.

Moroccan central defender Nayef Aguerd, who suffered both illness and injury during the World Cup, will also be assessed.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost just two of their past 28 Premier League games against West Ham (W21, D5).

The Hammers have lost 11 of their last 12 league away matches against the Gunners, the exception being a 2-0 victory on the opening weekend of the 2015-16 season.

This will be a third meeting between the two sides on Boxing Day. Arsenal won the previous two: 1-0 at home in 1998 and 3-1 away in 2013.

Arsenal

Arsenal could equal a club record by winning their first seven Premier League home games in a season. They are on a run of nine straight home league victories dating back to last season.

The Gunners have won 10 Boxing Day home fixtures in a row and are unbeaten in 13 since losing to Nottingham Forest in 1987.

They are top of the table at Christmas for the first time since 2007. However, they failed to win the title on each of the last five occasions that happened.

The only team to have a lead of at least five points on Christmas Day and not go on to win the Premier League title was Newcastle United in 1995-96.

Arsenal are the only side to have scored in every Premier League match this season, while they also have the joint-best defensive record.

This match is three years to the day since Mikel Arteta's first game as manager of Arsenal, a 1-1 Premier League draw at Bournemouth.

Eddie Nketiah has 10 goals in his last 10 starts at home in all competitions.

West Ham United

West Ham are in danger of losing four consecutive Premier League games in a season for the first time since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

Eleven away league defeats in 2022 is their most in a calendar year since losing 12 in 2013.

The Hammers have just one win and three goals from their seven away league fixtures this season.

Defeat would leave them with 10 defeats from their first 16 Premier League games for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign.

West Ham's solitary victory in their past eight Boxing Day matches was 4-1 at Swansea City in 2016.

David Moyes has lost 17 away games in all competitions against Arsenal, more than against any other opponent.

My Arsenal line-up Predict Arsenal's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team