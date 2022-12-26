Close menu
Premier League
EvertonEverton1WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2

Everton 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Dramatic late winner for visitors

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments215

Rayan Ait-Nouri scores
Rayan Ait-Nouri's goal was his first in the Premier League this season

Rayan Ait-Nouri scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Wolves came from behind to win at fellow strugglers Everton and move off the bottom of the Premier League.

A first away victory of the season proved a perfect late Christmas present for Julen Lopetegui, who becomes the first Wolves manager to win his first top-flight match in charge of the club since John Barnwell in 1978.

The visitors made far from an ideal start, falling behind early on when Yerry Mina glanced Dwight McNeil's near-post corner into the net.

However, they levelled midway through the first period from a well-worked corner routine with Daniel Podence calmly sliding the ball past home goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Joao Moutinho's lobbed pass to the back post.

It was no more than the visitors deserved in an entertaining encounter but one in which the attacking shortcomings of both sides came into focus.

Idrissa Gueye's incisive pass to Anthony Gordon should have allowed the hosts to regain the lead but the Everton winger was superbly denied by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, while Neal Maupay twice failed to capitalise from promising positions.

It was far from from one-way traffic though, Wolves forward Diego Costa was unable to get enough power on a diving header to beat Pickford, who also repelled Hugo Bueno's placed effort after the break.

And while Everton saw Ben Godfrey's late effort hacked to safety by Ruben Neves, Wolves went up the other end in the 95th minute to claim a valuable victory, with Ait-Nouri turning the ball past Pickford from Adama Traore's cross.

The win took Wolves up to 18th, a place below Everton who have now lost their past four games.

Gloomy Goodison

In recent times there has been a distinctly familiar and frustrating feeling among Everton supporters unhappy with a lack of progress on the pitch.

And the sight of a manager under pressure is one that appears to be playing on a loop at Goodison Park, with this defeat met by a chorus of boos.

Frank Lampard's team have now won just one of their past eight top-flight matches and despite temporarily lifting the gloom by establishing an early advantage they never looked fully in control.

In fact, both prior to and after Mina's header, it was Wolves that looked the more capable and fluent side in possession.

There was an certain element of inevitability about the way things unfolded, with Everton, who have the second worst record in front of goal at home in the Premier League, failing to make the most of their chances and then succumbing to a late Wolves counter-attack

Lopetegui lifts the mood

While Wolves remain in the relegation places, the manner of their performance and having the resilience to turn a deficit into a win for the first time this season suggests the arrival of Lopetegui has lifted the mood at Molineux.

The Spanish boss spent most of the encounter as a prowling, cajoling presence in the technical area.

Instead of allow himself a moment to celebrate Podence's equaliser, the former Real Madrid manager was already directing his players to refocus their efforts.

Lopetegui's substitutions also proved key, with Traore's run and delivery eventually finding fellow replacement Ait-Nouri to deliver the coup de grace.

Player of the match

Aït-NouriRayan Aït-Nouri

with an average of 7.71

Everton

  1. Squad number3Player namePatterson
    Average rating

    5.46

  2. Squad number13Player nameMina
    Average rating

    4.94

  3. Squad number19Player nameMykolenko
    Average rating

    4.79

  4. Squad number2Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    4.79

  5. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.69

  6. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    4.65

  7. Squad number8Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    4.48

  8. Squad number27Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    4.47

  9. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.39

  10. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.18

  11. Squad number7Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    4.11

  12. Squad number10Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.01

  13. Squad number47Player nameCannon
    Average rating

    4.00

  14. Squad number20Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    3.95

  15. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    3.68

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    7.71

  2. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    7.37

  3. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.03

  5. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.75

  6. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.74

  7. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.70

  8. Squad number59Player nameHodge
    Average rating

    6.67

  9. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.64

  10. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    6.59

  11. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    6.58

  12. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.49

  13. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.36

  14. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    6.29

  15. Squad number17Player nameGonçalo Guedes
    Average rating

    6.25

  16. Squad number4Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    6.19

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 3PattersonBooked at 38mins
  • 13MinaSubstituted forGodfreyat 76'minutes
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17Iwobi
  • 8Onana
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forDoucouréat 83'minutes
  • 10Gordon
  • 20MaupaySubstituted forCannonat 83'minutes
  • 7McNeilSubstituted forGrayat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Holgate
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 16Doucouré
  • 22Godfrey
  • 23Coleman
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 47Cannon

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23KilmanBooked at 64mins
  • 64BuenoSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 59'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 59HodgeSubstituted forNunesat 59'minutes
  • 8NevesBooked at 79mins
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forGomesat 78'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 11Hwang Hee-chanSubstituted forTraoréat 60'minutes
  • 29Diego CostaBooked at 90mins
  • 10PodenceBooked at 61minsSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 13Sarkic
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Ronan
  • 27Nunes
  • 37Traoré
  • 81Lembikisa
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
39,252

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

  3. Booking

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Everton 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  5. Post update

    Nathan Patterson (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Dangerous play by Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Booking

    Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Patterson (Everton).

  13. Post update

    Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton).

  16. Post update

    Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Iwobi with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Godfrey (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Cannon.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Gordon (Everton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Abdoulaye Doucouré replaces Idrissa Gueye.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

221 comments

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 17:22

    Frank edging closer to the door. I’ve said many times on here that he is a decent guy but he doesn’t win football matches. 3 wins in 16. He was playing a team who were bottom at the start of the day. If he can’t beat them at Home then who will he beat? He messed up not signing strikers. He will be sacked shortly.
    We are definitely one of the favourites for the drop, which we deserve.

    • Reply posted by ToonToon, today at 17:52

      ToonToon replied:
      Lampard or Howe? No competition.

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 17:28

    Massive win for the Wolves. Made my christmas this has. Love the Wolves. Out of Darkness cometh light

    • Reply posted by jojo, today at 17:49

      jojo replied:
      Lampard doing wonders like southgate

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:31

    When you're bottom of the league and you hire the ex Sevilla, Spain and Real Madrid manager. You're not bottom for long cmon Wolves

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 17:35

      tony replied:
      Heres hoping.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 17:21

    Can we just take a moment to appreciate the fantastic managerial record of Frank Lampard 🤣

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 17:33

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      And yet Jamie “Clueless” Redknapp thinks that Lampard & Gerrard would matched the same results with England as Southgate as done despite their appalling record as managers. 😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:20

    The live feed coverage asked 'Can Everton afford to sack Lampard?'

    Surely the question is can they afford not to?

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 18:02

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      He needs to do the decent thing and walk

  • Comment posted by wolf in wolfs clothing, today at 17:33

    thats what you get for that stupid dance when you took the lead

  • Comment posted by Brian Mason, today at 17:30

    Dopey Frank Lampard on Amazon telling the interviewer how great they played ! 🤣. The man's absolutely delusional

    • Reply posted by Toffeeman, today at 18:08

      Toffeeman replied:
      He's making big money.Why should he care?Whoever decided to appoint this clown should be sacked at the same time as he is.Clueless board,clueless manager.Only one way this will end if they don't get rid.

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 17:33

    4 points from 8 games - with man city away next! Everton are sinking like a stone, and they dont have richarlison to save them again this season. Lampard to be the first managerial casualty in january.

    • Reply posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, today at 18:32

      Ancelotti s left eyebrow replied:
      Kenwright does not have the bottle, and Toshiri does not have the intelligence, to get rid of Lampard. We are well and truly doomed.

  • Comment posted by Black Country Man, today at 17:25

    The match report has appeared so late is was if the BBC were hoping for VAR to step in 10 minutes after the final whistle, cancel Wolves winner and save their favourite Lampard from another defeat.

    • Reply posted by ivybridge wolf oooooh, today at 17:29

      ivybridge wolf oooooh replied:
      ha ha ha too late refs gone home jolly deeee

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 17:25

    Great win for Wolves today.
    Great substitutions by Lopetigui. We have a great coach here.
    Won despite awful refereeing once again, I could see his blue shirt under his refs top.
    Team spirit is back....don't talk about Bruno.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:43

      Neutral fan replied:
      Could see his blur shirt?
      Wolves were very lucky to finish the game with 11men hence both podence & kilman should have both been sent off..

  • Comment posted by Adam Owen, today at 17:34

    Top notch Ait Nouri. Wolves have signed an excellent player, he is a graduate of the Angers FC youth academy

    • Reply posted by Jon Dews, today at 18:30

      Jon Dews replied:
      Nice city as well, good restaurants, great wine and beer and a fantastic market!

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 17:30

    Maybe not a brilliant performance from Wolves but much better attitude produced a fantastic result. new manager, new era, new players coming.

    All good.
    COYW.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 17:36

    Massive 3 points for Wolves however they come.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 17:27

    Frank Lampards Everton! Loving it, long may that continue :)

    • Reply posted by Adam Owen, today at 17:35

      Adam Owen replied:
      Yes Lampard is taking Neverton where they belong

  • Comment posted by Davic89, today at 17:22

    Normal service is resumed - it’s as if the World Cup break never happened!!

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 17:22

    Everton fans saved them last season, unfortunately the toxic crowd are back and are causing the players to make errors and have sapped all their confidence....

  • Comment posted by Si_Wolf, today at 17:37

    Wolves howled.
    Toffees sucked.

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 17:29

    Great to see Big Frank inspiring another outstanding performance at home

  • Comment posted by Chris M, today at 17:33

    Great progress from Everton since they sacked ‘agent’ Rafa.

  • Comment posted by danology, today at 17:26

    Massive win for our confidence. On wards upwards...

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal14121133112237
2Newcastle1696132112133
3Man City14102240142632
4Tottenham1693433231030
5Man Utd148242020026
6Liverpool1574430171325
7Brighton157352620624
8Fulham166462726122
9Chelsea146351717021
10Brentford164842527-220
11Crystal Palace155461521-619
12Aston Villa165381624-818
13Leicester165292528-317
14Bournemouth154471832-1416
15Leeds144372226-415
16West Ham154291217-514
17Everton163581219-714
18