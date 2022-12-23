Close menu
EvertonEverton15:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui
Head coach Julen Lopetegui will be in charge of Wolves for the first time in a Premier League match, and is aiming to ignite their season

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training after a knee injury but this game could come too soon.

Winger Andros Townsend will definitely miss out after a setback with his own knee problem, while Conor Coady is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wolves will assess defender Jonny and midfielder Boubacar Traore, who both missed the EFL Cup win over Gillingham.

Forward Matheus Cunha has agreed to sign from Atletico Madrid but the deal won't be official until January.

Everton have won their last three Premier League games on Boxing Day

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves did the double over Everton last season and could win three consecutive league games against them for the first time since a run of five from 1957 to 1960.
  • This is the fifth Boxing Day league meeting between these clubs but the first to be hosted by Everton.

Everton

  • Everton are aiming to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat.
  • Frank Lampard's side have won just one of their last seven league games (D1, L5), failing to score in five of their last six.
  • Everton are 17th, their lowest Premier League position on Christmas Day since 1997-98 when they were 19th. They only avoided relegation that season on goal difference.
  • The Toffees have lost 20 league matches in 2022, more than any other top-flight side - another defeat would equal the club record of 21, set in 1997 and matched in 2005.
  • Goodison Park has witnessed just 12 Premier League goals this season, fewer than any other stadium.
  • Everton's six home goals in this Premier League campaign have been scored by six different players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have lost seven of their past nine Premier League matches and taken just one point from the last 15 available.
  • They are yet to win away from home in the top flight this season. Their tally of two points from seven away matches is the joint lowest in the division.
  • Wolves have kept just one clean sheet away from home in this Premier League campaign.
  • They are winless in their last seven top-flight Boxing Day games since beating Birmingham 2-1 in 1978 (D2, L5).
  • Julen Lopetegui is aiming to be the first Wolves manager to win his opening top-flight game since John Barnwell in November 1978.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal14121133112237
2Man City14102240142632
3Newcastle1586129111830
4Tottenham1592431211029
5Man Utd148242020026
6Liverpool1464428171122
7Brighton146352319421
8Chelsea146351717021
9Fulham155462426-219
10Brentford154742325-219
11Crystal Palace145451518-319
12Aston Villa155371622-618
13Leicester155282525017
14Bournemouth154471832-1416
15Leeds144372226-415
16West Ham154291217-514
17Everton153571117-614
18Nottm Forest153481130-1913
19Southampton153391327-1412
20Wolves15249824-1610
View full Premier League table

