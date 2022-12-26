Close menu
Premier League
BrentfordBrentford2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2

Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane scores as Spurs fight back from two goals down to draw

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments307

Harry Kane
Harry Kane now has the most goals on Boxing Day in Premier League history (10) and has scored in all seven of his appearances on this day. This is his first Premier League goal against Brentford, meaning he has scored against all 32 teams he has faced

England captain Harry Kane scored in the first Premier League match since the World Cup as Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Brentford.

The Bees were on course for their first win over Spurs since 1948 after goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney, before Spurs netted twice within six minutes.

Kane, who scored one penalty and missed another in England's 2-1 quarter-final loss to France, pulled one back in the 65th minute with an excellent header from Clement Lenglet's cross.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-2 with a curling finish - and neither side was able to find a winner, with Kane heading a chance against the crossbar.

The hosts had taken a 15th-minute lead through Janelt's close-range effort after goalkeeper Fraser Forster, in his first league start for Spurs, could only block the ball into his path following Mathias Jensen's volley.

Brentford doubled their advantage as Toney grabbed his 11th league goal of the season, reacting quickest to tap in after Christian Norgaard had headed on a corner, but it was not enough.

Toney, 26, was appearing in his first game since being charged by the Football Association with 262 alleged betting breaches. He has until 4 January to respond to the charges.

The result leaves Spurs fourth in the table while Brentford are ninth before the 15:00 GMT kick-offs.

Frank's Bees almost create another 'magic moment'

In the first Premier League game since the World Cup final in Qatar eight days ago, both sides produced a thrilling encounter in west London.

Tottenham had a late chance to win it but Kane failed to connect with an acrobatic volley, while Brentford wanted a penalty when Bryan Mbeumo fell under a challenge from Forster, but there was clearly no contact with the Bees man booked for simulation.

On Christmas Eve it was announced that Brentford manager Thomas Frank had agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract, which keeps him at the club until 2027.

He had said he was looking forward to "creating more magic moments" and this was almost another special afternoon for the Bees in a campaign that has already seen them beat Manchester United 4-0 and win at champions Manchester City 2-1 last time out.

The Bees now have 20 points from 16 matches and are on course to beat the 13th-placed finish they managed last season - their highest position since coming sixth in the old First Division back in 1937-38.

Ivan Toney
Ivan Toney is the first English player to register 30 goal involvements (23 goals, seven assists) in his first 50 Premier League appearances since Jamie Vardy (also 30)

They led when Mbeumo crossed to Jensen and his volley took a deflection with Forster only able to divert it to Janelt who put it in with his thigh.

Toney, who had scored twice against Manchester City including a winner in the 98th minute, got his goal after Eric Dier had needlessly conceded a corner with a sliced clearance.

Spurs had fought back from 3-1 down to beat Leeds 4-3 in their previous match, but they offered little in the first half with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya comfortably saving efforts from Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min, and Kane having a free-kick directed over.

Kane gave Spurs a lifeline when he rose above marker Ben Mee and headed in Lenglet's cross. The visitors fought back to earn a draw, but did miss the chance to move level on points with second-placed Manchester City.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 6.83

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.83

  2. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.47

  3. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.37

  4. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.36

  5. Squad number13Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    6.33

  6. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    6.29

  7. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.20

  8. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number16Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.13

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.08

  11. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.02

  12. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    5.80

  13. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    5.71

  14. Squad number10Player nameDasilva
    Average rating

    5.69

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    6.48

  2. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.42

  3. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.32

  4. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.19

  5. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    5.92

  6. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    5.70

  7. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number20Player nameForster
    Average rating

    5.33

  9. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    5.31

  10. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number38Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    5.17

  12. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.63

  13. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    4.58

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 30Roerslev
  • 8JensenBooked at 59minsSubstituted forGhoddosat 67'minutes
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forDasilvaat 82'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 3Henry
  • 19MbeumoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forWissaat 82'minutes
  • 17ToneyBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 7Canós
  • 10Dasilva
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 18Jansson
  • 23Lewis-Potter
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 34Cox

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 20Forster
  • 25TangangaSubstituted forD Sánchezat 67'minutes
  • 15Dier
  • 34LengletSubstituted forDaviesat 90+5'minutes
  • 2Doherty
  • 38BissoumaBooked at 60mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14Perisic
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-min

Substitutes

  • 1Lloris
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 29Sarr
  • 33Davies
  • 42White
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies replaces Clément Lenglet because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Zanka.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Toney (Brentford).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yves Bissouma.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Mads Roerslev.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mads Roerslev with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Clément Lenglet with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Josh Dasilva replaces Christian Nørgaard.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

307 comments

  • Comment posted by ForeVeryManCareLigion, today at 14:37

    BREAKING

    Spurs need to spend says Contd
    Nothing is ever my fault says Conte
    Spurs were the only team on the planet affected by the WC says Conte

    So moaning about everything and taking no blame as usual

    • Reply posted by scrubchubby, today at 14:48

      scrubchubby replied:
      It's definitely a personality trait of his. Getting pretty tiresome.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 14:32

    I made sure I watched this match with confidence it would be entertaining after Sutton predicted an “underwhelming draw”

    Also. No player under investigation for betting irregularities should be playing.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 14:41

      Simba replied:
      Erm… he is not being investigated for match fixing. And has not been found guilty.

      So, please tell me why he shouldn’t be playing?

      If I tipped the FA betting line (yes, there is one) that Foden (pick any player) had been betting, would you expect him to be banned from this week’s game whilst they looked in to it (investigated it)

  • Comment posted by Baader meinhof, today at 14:32

    Ivan toney player of the match...who'd of bet on that!

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 14:36

      manxie1954 replied:
      have

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 14:33

    Anyone else think Spurs need a couple of new defenders?

    • Reply posted by MadGooner, today at 14:36

      MadGooner replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Gerry Ware, today at 14:43

    Just watched the game on Amazon prime. All about Harry Kane and Spurs. Even at the final whistle the cameras were all on the the spurs players. Oh well, small club Brentford not really getting the praise they deserve. Dozens of lower league clubs would LOVE to achieve what the BEES have done. I am SOOO proud of my club. Oh, bye the way, what was the score 2-2 !! We drew with the mighty Spurs.

    • Reply posted by Razza, today at 14:47

      Razza replied:
      Spurs lucky to of down with Brentford, seems entitled clubs even when they lose against Brentford are said to be rebuilding, Brentford could with a bit of luck get top six, ok a lot of luck

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 14:30

    Spurs are going to struggle to finish top 4 in London let alone the premier League and Conte looks sick of his life at Tottenham.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 14:33

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Yet players looking smug and celebrating like they got 3 points!

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 14:38

    Fair result in the end but the referee was appalling.

    2 dives within 30 seconds and he only books one. Persistent fouling in the first half unpunished. Throw-ins in the first half taken wherever the player wanted but in the second half the ref was a stickler for placement.

    Richest league in the world and these refs let it down ever week.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 14:57

      red on my sleeve replied:
      Give it a rest mate ref done well, let the game flow. Your always gonna get a few isolated incidents. All in all done well.

  • Comment posted by Lolly and Andy, today at 14:34

    Spurs look like an exciting attacking force for 20 minutes in every game. Shame they look a shambles for the other seventy.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 14:50

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      That's Spurs for you, sadly.

  • Comment posted by Its Footy innit, today at 14:33

    I'm a neutral for this game, but has there ever been a worse referee that Coote? Two games in a row he's been absymal - you'd be embarrased seeing someone being that rubbish in an under 5s kickabout on the park.

    • Reply posted by kinabalu, today at 14:57

      kinabalu replied:
      Do under 5s kick abouts have refs?

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 14:43

    I'm sorry ( no actually I'm not sorry ) , we have got to get rid of Eric Dier !!! Fed up of all the mistakes and those who defend him . He is ' TERRIBLE ' ! Anyway , again the more quality players dug us out again . At least a point from 2-0 down !!! Yeah ....!

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 14:31

    Terrible dives by Kane and Doherty, no booking?

    • Reply posted by Demetris, today at 14:37

      Demetris replied:
      why do you think Doherty dived? He got kicked in the leg, watch the replay.

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 14:32

    Great assists from Dier and Forster for the Brentford goals

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 14:33

    Great game fair result game of two half bees better first half and spurs the 2nd half could have even nicked it with kane header on the bar happy boxing day and COYS

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 14:33

    merry Christmas Brentford love Eric xx

    • Reply posted by guyguy, today at 14:36

      guyguy replied:
      It was 2 2

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 14:35

    Being a Spurs fan is doing my heart in really badly.

    • Reply posted by Scouse Butty, today at 14:40

      Scouse Butty replied:
      Should have a heart nade of steel by now mate, the way Spuds have been playing.

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 14:33

    It's beginning to look a lot like Spursy
    Everywhere they go
    Always bigging themselves up
    That they’re going to win a cup
    When in reality their trophy cabinet has nought to show.
    It's beginning to look a lot like Spursy
    Against Brentford they could only draw
    But the prettiest sight to see is the Arsenal on top of the tree
    And the spuds heading out of the top four

    • Reply posted by guyguy, today at 14:36

      guyguy replied:
      Came back from 2 goals down...

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 14:43

    Why didn't Toney go to the world cup!

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 14:45

      Andy replied:
      I bet I know why

  • Comment posted by LeighRichards, today at 14:45

    That has to be seen as a point gained. I knew we'd be rusty after the wc so will take a point away to a decent brentford team all day long. Spurs have been notorious for folding when we go behind in the past - but under conte we never know when we are beat. Conte has been able to instill that in us

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 15:13

    Note the difference between Frank & Conte.
    The former will accept culpability when his team underperforms.
    Whereas the latter will bitch & moan but never take any responsibility for anything that ever goes wrong irrespective of the idiotically huge salary he's being paid.

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 15:01

    That dive from Mbeomo was ridiculous, he could have just put it in

    • Reply posted by GunnerStorm, today at 15:03

      GunnerStorm replied:
      he was clearly trying to prove a point that the ref let Doherty get away with one, only to receive a yellow himself. What is with that?