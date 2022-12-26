Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3.
Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action as they restarted their bid to force their way into the top four with an entertaining victory over Aston Villa.
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season and reduced the gap to the Champions League places to five points.
While Liverpool's first fixture after the World Cup break resulted in a Carabao Cup fourth round defeat by Manchester City on Thursday, Salah's fifth-minute opener - created by a couple of sublime passes from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson - gave them the perfect start on their league return.
Darwin Nunez's wastefulness prevented the visitors from extending their lead but they were able to add a second before half-time when Van Dijk's shot deflected in off Ezri Konsa following a corner.
Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey had both squandered a couple of fine opportunities for Villa in a hugely entertaining first half but Unai Emery's side were rewarded for their persistence after the restart when Watkins headed in Douglas Luiz's cross.
However, Spanish teenager Bajcetic's first senior Liverpool goal nine minutes from time, which followed great work by Nunez to recover the ball at the byeline, ended home hopes of a dramatic fightback at Villa Park.
Liverpool up and running in top-four bid
While Jurgen Klopp said he was pleased that his sixth-placed side would resume their campaign "within punching distance" of the Premier League's top four, he added prior to kick-off that he felt it was a "long arm still" following their early season struggles.
But, with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham, the Liverpool boss must now feel confident of attaining their target in the second half of the campaign.
The Reds' cause had received an early boost when Spurs drew with Brentford earlier in the day and their first-half double put them in position to take full advantage.
Robertson's crucial role in the opener - setting up Salah with a first-time ball across the six-yard box after Alexander-Arnold's stunning outside-of-the-foot pass - saw him overtake Leighton Baines as the defender with the most assists in the competition's history (54).
Despite appearing comfortable at half-time it was certainly not job done for Liverpool against determined opposition and they were relieved to add a late third after withstanding spells of intense Villa pressure following Watkins' lifeline.
Klopp's side dropped 20 points from their opening 14 fixtures - two shy of the total number of points they let slip in the whole of the last campaign - but there are now signs of momentum for last season's runners-up.
Nunez shows worth despite misses
There may not have been a goal for Nunez to celebrate at Villa Park but the Uruguayan demonstrated flashes of the promise that convinced Liverpool to pay big money to sign him from Benfica in the summer.
There is certainly no doubt that he should have added to his tally of nine goals in 20 games for Liverpool here - and on another occasion such misses could prove costly.
The tenacious 23-year-old ended the match with the highest expected goals value of any player (1.15 xG) after landing four of his six shots on target - five of which were taken inside the penalty area.
But his 12 touches inside the opposition box - also a match-leading figure - hinted at his broader influence and his unpredictable movements caused huge issues for the Villa defence throughout.
Perhaps the clearest demonstration of his importance arrived in the build-up to Liverpool's third.
With the match inside the final 10 minutes, Nunez refused to give up the chase and beat the ball to the byeline to allow Bajcetic to all but seal the three points and avoid a potentially awkward finish.
Positive signs for Emery's Villa
Despite defeat, there remains much for Aston Villa supporters to be optimistic about with the Emery era only just beginning.
The four-time Europa League winner was bidding to become the first Villa manager to win each of his first three league games in the club's history and he will believe his side's positive approach deserved more.
Watkins had already been denied by Alisson prior to Liverpool's first and later passed up an opportunity from John McGinn's back-post cross, while twice an off-balance Bailey failed to connect with the ball when well-placed.
This was another positive showing and they remain five points clear of the relegation positions following encouraging pre-World Cup victories over Manchester United and Brighton.
Player of the match
RobertsonAndrew Robertson
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number25Player nameOlsenAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
4.56
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number43Player nameBajceticAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number50Player nameDoakAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
6.31
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Olsen
- 18Young
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 27Digne
- 7McGinn
- 44KamaraSubstituted forCoutinhoat 85'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forIngsat 86'minutes
- 31BaileySubstituted forDendonckerat 86'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 2Cash
- 9Ings
- 16Chambers
- 20Bednarek
- 23Coutinho
- 32Dendoncker
- 35Archer
- 42Marschall
- 72Young
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 79'minutes
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14HendersonSubstituted forBajceticat 79'minutes
- 3Fabinho
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forKeïtaat 67'minutes
- 11Salah
- 27NúñezSubstituted forDoakat 88'minutes
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forElliottat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 8Keïta
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 28Carvalho
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 50Doak
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 42,085
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Post update
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Darwin Núñez.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Emiliano Buendía.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Leon Bailey.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Philippe Coutinho replaces Boubacar Kamara.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool).
Post update
Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
