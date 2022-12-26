Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa1LiverpoolLiverpool3

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Reds make winning start to Premier League top-four bid

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah's 55th away Premier League goal for Liverpool moved him level with Michael Owen for the most in the club's history

Liverpool made a winning return to Premier League action as they restarted their bid to force their way into the top four with an entertaining victory over Aston Villa.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic ensured the Reds recorded a third successive league win for the first time this season and reduced the gap to the Champions League places to five points.

While Liverpool's first fixture after the World Cup break resulted in a Carabao Cup fourth round defeat by Manchester City on Thursday, Salah's fifth-minute opener - created by a couple of sublime passes from full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson - gave them the perfect start on their league return.

Darwin Nunez's wastefulness prevented the visitors from extending their lead but they were able to add a second before half-time when Van Dijk's shot deflected in off Ezri Konsa following a corner.

Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey had both squandered a couple of fine opportunities for Villa in a hugely entertaining first half but Unai Emery's side were rewarded for their persistence after the restart when Watkins headed in Douglas Luiz's cross.

However, Spanish teenager Bajcetic's first senior Liverpool goal nine minutes from time, which followed great work by Nunez to recover the ball at the byeline, ended home hopes of a dramatic fightback at Villa Park.

Liverpool up and running in top-four bid

While Jurgen Klopp said he was pleased that his sixth-placed side would resume their campaign "within punching distance" of the Premier League's top four, he added prior to kick-off that he felt it was a "long arm still" following their early season struggles.

But, with a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham, the Liverpool boss must now feel confident of attaining their target in the second half of the campaign.

The Reds' cause had received an early boost when Spurs drew with Brentford earlier in the day and their first-half double put them in position to take full advantage.

Robertson's crucial role in the opener - setting up Salah with a first-time ball across the six-yard box after Alexander-Arnold's stunning outside-of-the-foot pass - saw him overtake Leighton Baines as the defender with the most assists in the competition's history (54).

Despite appearing comfortable at half-time it was certainly not job done for Liverpool against determined opposition and they were relieved to add a late third after withstanding spells of intense Villa pressure following Watkins' lifeline.

Klopp's side dropped 20 points from their opening 14 fixtures - two shy of the total number of points they let slip in the whole of the last campaign - but there are now signs of momentum for last season's runners-up.

Nunez shows worth despite misses

Darwin Nunez
Nunez (left) failed to score but still made a significant contribution for Liverpool

There may not have been a goal for Nunez to celebrate at Villa Park but the Uruguayan demonstrated flashes of the promise that convinced Liverpool to pay big money to sign him from Benfica in the summer.

There is certainly no doubt that he should have added to his tally of nine goals in 20 games for Liverpool here - and on another occasion such misses could prove costly.

The tenacious 23-year-old ended the match with the highest expected goals value of any player (1.15 xG) after landing four of his six shots on target - five of which were taken inside the penalty area.

But his 12 touches inside the opposition box - also a match-leading figure - hinted at his broader influence and his unpredictable movements caused huge issues for the Villa defence throughout.

Perhaps the clearest demonstration of his importance arrived in the build-up to Liverpool's third.

With the match inside the final 10 minutes, Nunez refused to give up the chase and beat the ball to the byeline to allow Bajcetic to all but seal the three points and avoid a potentially awkward finish.

Positive signs for Emery's Villa

Despite defeat, there remains much for Aston Villa supporters to be optimistic about with the Emery era only just beginning.

The four-time Europa League winner was bidding to become the first Villa manager to win each of his first three league games in the club's history and he will believe his side's positive approach deserved more.

Watkins had already been denied by Alisson prior to Liverpool's first and later passed up an opportunity from John McGinn's back-post cross, while twice an off-balance Bailey failed to connect with the ball when well-placed.

This was another positive showing and they remain five points clear of the relegation positions following encouraging pre-World Cup victories over Manchester United and Brighton.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

with an average of 7.94

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Olsen
  • 18Young
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 27Digne
  • 7McGinn
  • 44KamaraSubstituted forCoutinhoat 85'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forIngsat 86'minutes
  • 31BaileySubstituted forDendonckerat 86'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 9Ings
  • 16Chambers
  • 20Bednarek
  • 23Coutinho
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 35Archer
  • 42Marschall
  • 72Young

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 79'minutes
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forBajceticat 79'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forKeïtaat 67'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forDoakat 88'minutes
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forElliottat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 8Keïta
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 28Carvalho
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 50Doak
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
42,085

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away9
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  7. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Ben Doak replaces Darwin Núñez.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darwin Núñez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Danny Ings replaces Emiliano Buendía.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Leon Bailey.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Philippe Coutinho replaces Boubacar Kamara.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 3. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

238 comments

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 19:28

    That pass from Trent for the first goal... that right there is why I watch football.

    • Reply posted by TheWumag, today at 19:37

      TheWumag replied:
      What about the one that led to the villa goal? Priceless.

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 19:36

    Well played Liverpool. So many bitter comment here. Why waste your time with such negativity?

    • Reply posted by indiosse, today at 19:39

      indiosse replied:
      Because they are man u fans who haven't won't the pl in 10 seasons and can't win the cl without fergie

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 19:30

    That will do nicely 👌

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 19:40

    Wow, England could do with someone who can pass the ball like Trent AA

    • Reply posted by indiosse, today at 19:45

      indiosse replied:
      Problem is southgate is in charge imagine england with guardiola or klopp

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:35

    Good win, Villa had Liverpool under the cosh at the start of the 2nd half, Liverpool did well to push through. On to the next.

    • Reply posted by kal77uk, today at 19:39

      kal77uk replied:
      Losing 3-1 doesnt mean you won.....

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 19:35

    Darwin looks good but just can’t finish. He definitely enhances the attack tho.

    • Reply posted by Canadian, today at 19:56

      Canadian replied:
      Finishing is important. Nunez should never have been compared to Haaland, that's just laughable, but maybe Nunez compared to Alvarez? But even there, laughable.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 19:31

    Not Stevie G’s Villa 1 Liverpool 3.

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 19:38

    Nunez is proving to be a legend.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 19:41

      Dave replied:
      In his own mind

  • Comment posted by Henry, today at 19:31

    Well played Reds👍

  • Comment posted by My Disco 4 money pit, today at 19:38

    How nasty of the Liverpool players to give the Villa fans some hope, only to then go and kill the game for them.

  • Comment posted by Dave_ S, today at 19:35

    Well done Liverpoool, back to business!!!

  • Comment posted by antimanc, today at 19:31

    3 welcome points despite some complacency

  • Comment posted by wirral reds, today at 19:45

    Imagine Southgate making the changes that Klopp made. Imagine Trent threading the balls through for England. The luckiest man ever to be in a position he shouldn’t be in.

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 19:41

    Villa fan here. I thought it was a little unfair to play before our team got back off holiday.

    • Reply posted by indiosse, today at 19:44

      indiosse replied:
      They played friendlies against good sides m8

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 19:45

    At least Nunez works hard,Keita is bloody useless

    • Reply posted by me who knows you know, today at 19:52

      me who knows you know replied:
      All the time in the world yet still managed to nearly hit the corner flag!

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 19:37

    Good win. Both teams wasted chances, with Liverpool being the more clinical finishers.

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 19:35

    Gotta be a tough watch for Villa fans; how are they so pointless in the last third? Does Bailey always play like that (with his brain switched off)? Continually giving away possession can only have one outcome: defeat.

  • Comment posted by Travel Man, today at 19:45

    King Klopp

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 19:30

    Have Bailey and Mcginn seen a ball before. No subs till 85mins. Bailey and Villa were useless.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 19:32

      Mitrovic replied:
      Good Ebening…

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 19:48

    Not the best from us but another three points. Happy.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal15122133112238
2Newcastle1696132112133
3Man City14102240142632
4Tottenham1693433231030
5Man Utd148242020026
6Liverpool1574431181325
7Brighton157352620624
8Fulham166462726122
9Chelsea146351717021
10Brentford164842527-220
11Crystal Palace155461521-619
12Aston Villa165381725-818
13Leicester165292528-317
14Bournemouth154471832-1416
15Leeds144372226-415
16West Ham164391217-515
17Everton163581219-714
18Wolves163491025-1513
19Nottm Forest153481130-1913
20Southampton1633101430-1612
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC