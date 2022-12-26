Close menu
League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth22145341251647
2Ipswich22136341221945
3Sheff Wed22127336171943
4Barnsley20113627161136
5Bolton2110562619735
6Derby2197528171134
7Wycombe229582824432
8Peterborough21101103627931
9Bristol Rovers228773435-131
10Portsmouth197842622429
11Shrewsbury218582223-129
12Port Vale218582329-629
13Exeter227693333027
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Oxford Utd216872622426
16Fleetwood2151152321226
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton215973130124
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2255121943-2420
22MK Dons2153132131-1018
23Burton2237122744-1716
24Morecambe2129101733-1615
View full League One table

