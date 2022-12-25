Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth22145341251647
2Ipswich22136341221945
3Sheff Wed22127336171943
4Barnsley20113627161136
5Bolton2110562619735
6Derby2197528171134
7Wycombe229582824432
8Peterborough21101103627931
9Bristol Rovers228773435-131
10Portsmouth197842622429
11Shrewsbury218582223-129
12Port Vale218582329-629
13Exeter227693333027
14Lincoln City206952123-227
15Oxford Utd216872622426
16Fleetwood2151152321226
17Cheltenham207491622-625
18Charlton215973130124
19Accrington205692031-1121
20Cambridge2163121932-1321
21Forest Green2255121943-2420
22MK Dons2153132131-1018
23Burton2237122744-1716
24Morecambe2129101733-1615
View full League One table

