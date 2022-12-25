Milton Keynes Dons v Forest Green Rovers

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|22
|14
|5
|3
|41
|25
|16
|47
|2
|Ipswich
|22
|13
|6
|3
|41
|22
|19
|45
|3
|Sheff Wed
|22
|12
|7
|3
|36
|17
|19
|43
|4
|Barnsley
|20
|11
|3
|6
|27
|16
|11
|36
|5
|Bolton
|21
|10
|5
|6
|26
|19
|7
|35
|6
|Derby
|21
|9
|7
|5
|28
|17
|11
|34
|7
|Wycombe
|22
|9
|5
|8
|28
|24
|4
|32
|8
|Peterborough
|21
|10
|1
|10
|36
|27
|9
|31
|9
|Bristol Rovers
|22
|8
|7
|7
|34
|35
|-1
|31
|10
|Portsmouth
|19
|7
|8
|4
|26
|22
|4
|29
|11
|Shrewsbury
|21
|8
|5
|8
|22
|23
|-1
|29
|12
|Port Vale
|21
|8
|5
|8
|23
|29
|-6
|29
|13
|Exeter
|22
|7
|6
|9
|33
|33
|0
|27
|14
|Lincoln City
|20
|6
|9
|5
|21
|23
|-2
|27
|15
|Oxford Utd
|21
|6
|8
|7
|26
|22
|4
|26
|16
|Fleetwood
|21
|5
|11
|5
|23
|21
|2
|26
|17
|Cheltenham
|20
|7
|4
|9
|16
|22
|-6
|25
|18
|Charlton
|21
|5
|9
|7
|31
|30
|1
|24
|19
|Accrington
|20
|5
|6
|9
|20
|31
|-11
|21
|20
|Cambridge
|21
|6
|3
|12
|19
|32
|-13
|21
|21
|Forest Green
|22
|5
|5
|12
|19
|43
|-24
|20
|22
|MK Dons
|21
|5
|3
|13
|21
|31
|-10
|18
|23
|Burton
|22
|3
|7
|12
|27
|44
|-17
|16
|24
|Morecambe
|21
|2
|9
|10
|17
|33
|-16
|15
