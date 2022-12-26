Close menu
Championship
Bristol CityBristol City15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley23138246242247
2Sheff Utd23135538201844
3Blackburn23130102726139
4Watford2310763022837
5Norwich2310583025535
6QPR2310492727034
7Preston239772222034
8Coventry229672522333
9Birmingham238872622432
10Millwall229582726132
11Swansea238873032-232
12Reading23102112633-732
13Sunderland238783126531
14Middlesbrough238693230230
15Luton227962424030
16West Brom237882926329
17Stoke2385102630-429
18Bristol City2376103132-127
19Rotherham236892632-626
20Cardiff2375112028-826
21Hull2375112640-1426
22Blackpool2366112534-924
23Wigan2366112334-1124
24Huddersfield2254131929-1019
View full Championship table

