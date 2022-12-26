Watford v Millwall

Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bachmann
- 2Ngakia
- 27Kabasele
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 25BacunaBooked at 10mins
- 24Dele-Bashiru
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 23Sarr
- 7Davis
Substitutes
- 3M Gaspar
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 18Asprilla
- 19Bayo
- 26Hamer
- 28Kalu
- 31Sierralta
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 8Mitchell
- 23Saville
- 21Voglsammer
- 10Flemming
- 14Burey
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 7Afobe
- 15Cresswell
- 16Shackleton
- 33Bialkowski
- 39Honeyman
- 50Esse
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Saville following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by João Pedro.
Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Saville with a cross.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Burey.
Leandro Bacuna (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Watford).
Foul by Murray Wallace (Millwall).
Post update
Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
Post update
Daniel Bachmann (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Murray Wallace.
George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by João Pedro (Watford).
