Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford0MillwallMillwall0

Watford v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bachmann
  • 2Ngakia
  • 27Kabasele
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 25BacunaBooked at 10mins
  • 24Dele-Bashiru
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr
  • 7Davis

Substitutes

  • 3M Gaspar
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer
  • 28Kalu
  • 31Sierralta

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 8Mitchell
  • 23Saville
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 10Flemming
  • 14Burey
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 7Afobe
  • 15Cresswell
  • 16Shackleton
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 39Honeyman
  • 50Esse
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).

  3. Post update

    Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by George Saville following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by João Pedro.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Saville with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Burey.

  9. Booking

    Leandro Bacuna (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Watford).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Murray Wallace (Millwall).

  13. Post update

    Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

  17. Post update

    Daniel Bachmann (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Murray Wallace.

  19. Post update

    George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by João Pedro (Watford).

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley23138246242247
2Sheff Utd23135538201844
3Blackburn23130102726139
4Watford2310763022837
5Norwich2310583025535
6QPR2310492727034
7Preston239772222034
8Coventry229672522333
9Birmingham238872622432
10Millwall229582726132
11Swansea238873032-232
12Reading23102112633-732
13Sunderland238783126531
14Middlesbrough238693230230
15Luton227962424030
16West Brom237882926329
17Stoke2385102630-429
18Bristol City2376103132-127
19Rotherham236892632-626
20Cardiff2375112028-826
21Hull2375112640-1426
22Blackpool2366112534-924
23Wigan2366112334-1124
24Huddersfield2254131929-1019
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport