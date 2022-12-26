Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley23138246242247
2Sheff Utd23135538201844
3Blackburn23130102726139
4Watford2310763022837
5Norwich2310583025535
6QPR2310492727034
7Preston239772222034
8Coventry229672522333
9Birmingham238872622432
10Millwall229582726132
11Swansea238873032-232
12Reading23102112633-732
13Sunderland238783126531
14Middlesbrough238693230230
15Luton227962424030
16West Brom237882926329
17Stoke2385102630-429
18Bristol City2376103132-127
19Rotherham236892632-626
20Cardiff2375112028-826
21Hull2375112640-1426
22Blackpool2366112534-924
23Wigan2366112334-1124
24Huddersfield2254131929-1019
