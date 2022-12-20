Last updated on .From the section Livingston

David Martindale has been the Livingston manager for two years

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Livingston Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 December Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to Sportsound commentary and follow live coverage on the BBC Sport website & app; watch Sportscene highlights on BBC One Scotland

Ask David Martindale or any of his Livingston players about their ambitions for the season and the response will be that survival is the target. But could they finish as the best of the rest?

Martindale's side will belatedly emerge from World Cup hibernation when they visit Celtic on Wednesday but, despite their weekend game against Dundee United being postponed, they remain well placed in the pack scrapping for third place.

The West Lothian side are two points behind current occupants Aberdeen, but have two games in hand.

So, on the second anniversary of Martindale's appointment as full-time manager, should they be considered genuine contenders to finish third and claim European football?

The case for the defence

Livingston are tight at the back. Only Celtic and Rangers have conceded fewer goals than them so far and, on just two occasions, have they shipped more than two in one game - a 5-0 thrashing by Aberdeen and 3-0 defeat by Celtic.

In the latter fixture, first-choice goalkeeper Shamal George was absent, but he has kept four clean sheets in 13 appearances. That's the joint third highest in the league, the custodian making 30 saves in the process.

In front of him has been the colossus of Ayo Obileye.

His outstanding performance in partnership with Jack Fitzwater caught the eye Ibrox as Livingston held Rangers, with the pair making seven clearances each in a contest in which Rangers delivered 73 crosses into their area.

Obileye won five duals and five aerial duals, too, in a mightily-imposing showing.

And the case for the attack

While the players at the back are doing their bit, the forward players are doing their bit too.

Livingston have gathered points from 10 of their 15 games this campaign, taking the lead in 80% of them. Granted, they are not the most free-flowing side in the league, but having something to protect brings out the best in them.

In fact, only Kilmarnock and Ross County have scored fewer than Livingston's 15, but Martindale's men are eight points better off than Derek McInnes and Malky Mackay's teams.

While the numbers may seem low, Livingston are performing as they should, given their expected goals (xG) for the season is 15.2.

Chief among their attacking threats is Joel Nouble. Touted as a target for Celtic and Rangers by his manager, the 26-year-old is his side's top goalscorer in the league with Cristian Montano.

Martindale confirmed last week it would take an "outrageous" bid to move Nouble from West Lothian in the upcoming window.

Former Livingston boss Gary Holt also gushed over Nouble on the Scottish Football Report Card Podcast, describing him as "a phenomenal talent".

"The rawness to his game upsets Scottish defenders, but he's got three goals in 15 league games - go and get some more," he added.

"He offers so much, he's the focal point, he does a lot of unselfish running. The fans and Davie will want him to score more goals, but don't take away from what else he does for the team."

Can they get better of those around them?

To be the best of the rest, it helps to beat the rest... Who'd have thought it?

St Johnstone are a point ahead but have played two games more. And, when Livingston welcomed them to the Tony Macaroni, a slender 1-0 win ensured the three points.

Hearts are also a point better off, having played one game more. The teams have met twice this season, with Livingston taking four points. Indeed, it would have been six had it not been for a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle before the break.

And then there is Aberdeen. The current third-placed side got the better of Livingston, and in some fashion, with a 5-0 thrashing at Pittodrie but the outcome was reversed in November with a 2-1 win for the hosts in West Lothian.

Such results have forced Martindale to address the question of what they might achieve this season more than he'd like. So what is he saying now?

"Do I think this group could get top four? Yes I do. Top six? Yes I do. Is the collective objective finishing 10th? Yes, it is."

