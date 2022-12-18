Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Luizao (left) only made his Sao Paulo debut in May

West Ham have signed Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paulo for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old will officially join the Hammers on 1 January subject to international clearance.

He has agreed a contract to 2026 and will initially join up with the development squad.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Luizao to the club and wish him every success in his career in claret and blue," West Ham said.

Luizao only made his debut for Sao Paulo in May but helped his side to the Copa Sudamericana final.