Close menu

World Cup 2022: Emiliano Martinez's penalty shootout mind games help Argentina to victory

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments320

All the talk before Sunday's incredible World Cup final between Argentina and France was understandably about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, but by the end, another name was on everyone's lips - Emi Martinez.

After an enthralling, twisting, turning and emotionally-draining 120 minutes and the game level at 3-3, penalties were needed to determine who would lift football's greatest prize.

While Argentina's takers did their job by calmly converting all four of their spot-kicks, Martinez stepped up to break French hearts.

Mbappe had scored two penalties in the game so there was little surprise he converted France's first of the shootout, although Martinez was not far off getting a hand to it.

From then on, though, the Aston Villa goalkeeper took centre stage.

He went the right way again to deny Kingsley Coman, before the mind games were ramped up to further unsettle the French players.

As Aurelien Tchouameni walked up for his turn, perhaps already feeling the weight of expectation, Martinez rolled the ball away from the Real Madrid midfielder, forcing him to have to walk over to collect it.

There is a word for such antics by Martinez that can't be stated here, but they had the desired effect as the 22-year-old Tchouameni dragged his penalty wide, prompting a dance reminiscent of Alan Pardew's mesmerising moves in Crystal Palace's 2016 FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Emiliano Martinez saves a penalty
Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty in the shootout against France
Emi Martinez
He then channelled his inner Alan Pardew with a little dance after Aurelien Tchouameni swept his penalty wide

That put Argentina within touching distance of a first World Cup since 1986 and, although Randal Kolo Muani fired home France's next penalty, it only delayed the celebrations from the South Americans as substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored to kick off the party.

"Emi Martinez is a very positive guy and told his team-mates he was going to save some penalties," revealed Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni.

BBC Sport's pundits at the game were all in agreement too that Martinez's antics played a huge part in the victory.

"There is no doubt he had a massive impact mentally in the shootout," said former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Ex-England striker Alan Shearer added: "He was trying to wind them up, he was kicking the ball away, he was talking to the players, he was putting as much pressure as possible on them."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand said: "Even his movements behind the line, he was moving, trying to catch the eye of the person striking the ball."

Emi Martinez
Emiliano Martinez helped Argentina keep clean sheets against Mexico, Poland and Croatia at the World Cup

The game may have not even got to a shootout if not for a brilliant save by Martinez in the final seconds of extra time.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate hit the ball forward and Muani raced through, only to be denied by Martinez who rushed out to close down the gap before spreading himself out to block the finish.

It was one of a number of big saves Martinez made in Qatar, earning him the tournament's Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets with three.

He has certainly had a big impact in his short time with the national team. Since making his debut last year he has helped Argentina win the Copa America and now the World Cup.

He has had to be patient for his career to kick off. Martinez spent eight years at Arsenal, going out on loan six times and playing just 11 Premier League games for the Gunners, before joining Villa two years ago and growing in stature.

"I have no words for it. I was calm during the penalty shootout and everything went as we wanted," Martinez said after Sunday's final.

"All that I have dreamed of has been achieved."

View more on twitter

Comments

Join the conversation

322 comments

  • Comment posted by Pete, today at 20:08

    Seems strange to be applauding and celebrating gamesmanship at it's worst? Throwing the ball away before the penalty is a step top far, and a really bad example for the millions of kids watching.

    • Reply posted by Bacaruda, today at 20:13

      Bacaruda replied:
      I think they have seen worse. The stakes are high and all keepers have these tactics in their skills set.

  • Comment posted by The Prime Minister, today at 20:10

    Shame that match had to be decided by a penalty shoot out!

    Great drama,but wasn't a fan of Martinez's antics during the shoot out.

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 20:20

      lawman replied:
      If he was in goal for England and we just won the world cup I'd guarantee you wouldn't be moaning about him.
      Hyperthetically of course.

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 20:08

    That save in the final minute of extra time was the save of the tournament

    • Reply posted by Budgie, today at 20:20

      Budgie replied:
      As if

  • Comment posted by Bacaruda, today at 20:08

    Not sure about mind games but the guy had a great tournament.

    Mind you, if I was in a killer game penalty shoot-out, I´d want to be up against the Spurs goal-keeper.

    • Reply posted by grantovich, today at 20:18

      grantovich replied:
      As a Spurs fan, I would agree with you.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 20:18

    If he's on your side, you love him. If he's not, you hate him. Like all the great players.

    • Reply posted by daveyh, today at 20:24

      daveyh replied:
      As a Villa season ticket holder, you have nailed it. He’s at it every week with gamesmanship and time wasting when we are winning.

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 20:16

    Had the desired "affect"? How do people get a job at the BBC with such low literacy skills?

    • Reply posted by Bacaruda, today at 20:21

      Bacaruda replied:
      "Affect" is a legitimate word (though here maybe writer does mean "effect") . In the art world "affect" is how something impacts on the viewer´s emotion so.....

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 20:10

    Guys embarrassing the way he was dancing after the miss. Total disrespect

    • Reply posted by blobslosak, today at 20:32

      blobslosak replied:
      Like mbappe after Kane's miss?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:09

    Mind games? Don't you mean cheating?

    • Reply posted by Home at Home, today at 20:13

      Home at Home replied:
      How was it cheating?

  • Comment posted by SimonP, today at 20:12

    Throwing the ball away should have resulted in a booking for unsporting conduct. By time he was booked damage was done. Cheap tactics & showed a distinct lack of class imo. He was having a massive game regardless & didn't need to resort to that!

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 20:29

    It was unsportsmanlike and the referee should never have allowed him to take the ball back towards his goal and then throw it away unpunished

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 20:50

      ani4ani replied:
      In my opinion, the goalie shouldn't be allowed to touch the ball before the penalty is taken, nor the striker; ref should place the ball and then...

  • Comment posted by Bread Pitt, today at 20:24

    Typical bbc. Where is THE photo of this new urban hero holding the trophy to his groin? Probably doesn’t fit tonight’s narrative?

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 20:22

    The guy is a cheat - pure and simple. No class, no integrity and no sense of morality. People like him ruining the game, should have been sent off - a disgrace.
    Don’t care that Argentina won but detest the attitude

    • Reply posted by JJ1997, today at 20:25

      JJ1997 replied:
      Wolves fan, what a shock. If Martinez played for a team outside the midlands you wouldn't even comment

  • Comment posted by Jase, today at 20:19

    I dont call deliberately throwing the ball away as the penalty taker approached "mind games". Should have been red carded.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 20:54

      mark replied:
      Learn the laws of the game

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 20:17

    Yet you all laud Bruce Grobbelar's antics against Roma in that cup final; no difference

    • Reply posted by Chas7, today at 20:24

      Chas7 replied:
      Difference was the Roma lad never even saw Grobelaar's jelly legs.
      Typical urban myth.

  • Comment posted by 10-15-28-35, today at 20:16

    If he does it for you - it's great
    If he does it against you - it's appalling

    Some people think the "Panenka" is disrespectful too

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 20:32

      TheMiller replied:
      What you reckon he enjoyed more - this World Cup win or the 2-0 win and clean sheet against Reading while at Rotherham to keep them in the Championship?

  • Comment posted by lucky lee, today at 20:16

    Don't forget Thuram got booked for diving and smirked when he got yellow card.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 20:44

      Julio Laker replied:
      Totally, just like Di María's despite Shearer mystifyingly saying it was a pen. "Contact" doesn't make you go down, you choose to go down just as Di María did. That Thuram yellow was deserved but Messi would have been given the pen had it been him.

  • Comment posted by MisterP, today at 20:21

    The loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2014 made him the player he is :)

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 20:32

    "There is a word for such antics by Martinez that can't be stated here". The word is "cheating", so why not say so?

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 20:56

      mark replied:
      Explain why it’s cheating……..

  • Comment posted by lee, today at 20:21

    Absolute tool

  • Comment posted by foxandcub, today at 20:20

    One day Martinez will get his comeupance; he may be a good keeper, but cheap shenanigans are so unpleasant and unnecessary.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022