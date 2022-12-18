Last updated on .From the section World Cup

The World Cup is over but we are not quite ready to let go just yet, especially after what was one of the most entertaining finals in history.

Something that always causes plenty of debate is who would feature in a best XI of the tournament.

We have compiled the best teams based on statistics and BBC Sport player ratings, while you can choose your own team of the World Cup and share it on social media.

Opta's team of the tournament

A number of players who played in Sunday's incredible final feature in the team of the tournament by sports analytics company Opta.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick against Argentina, is included alongside his France team-mates Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez.

Only two players from the World Cup winners are included - Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes is in, with his five goal involvements only bettered by Messi and Mbappe.

Croatia's Josko Gvardiol starts in defence having made more clearances than any other player (37). Achraf Hakimi takes the right-back position having made a tournament-high 26 tackles.

Brazil centre-back Marquinhos completes the defence, with his passing accuracy of 96% the best of any player to play at least 200 minutes.

In goal is Dominik Livakovic, who made the most saves at this World Cup (25).

Player rater team of the tournament

We asked BBC Sport readers to fill in our player rater after every game in this World Cup and your best-performing XI reveals which sides most caught your eye.

Unsurprisingly, Morocco are very well represented, boasting five players and at least one in each of attack, midfield and defence. Paris St-Germain's Achraf Hakimi was your star man for the Atlas Lions with an average of 8.02 across six games in Qatar.

Last-16 competitors Australia get two representatives with Stoke defender Harry Souttar (7.68) and Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy making the cut (7.92).

Ecuador may have gone out in the group stages but their Brighton duo of Pervis Estupinan (8.17) and Moises Caicedo (8.11) really impressed in their three games. Evergreen Enner Valencia (8.04) leads the line alongside Japan striker Daezan Maeda (8.07).

A special mention for Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny who saved two penalties. His rating of 7.55 was not quite enough to edge out Morocco's Yassine Bounou (7.68) who, after all, saved two of his own in the shootout win over Spain.

Choose your team of the tournament

Finally, there were plenty of entertaining games and standout players, but who would you pick in your best XI for the tournament?

Make your choice below and share on social media via #bbcfootball.

