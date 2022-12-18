Close menu

World Cup 2022: A hat-trick then heartbreak - Kylian Mbappe misses out on biggest prize

By Chris BevanBBC Sport at Lusail Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments79

A hat-trick, then heartbreak - Kylian Mbappe's night promised so much but ended with probably the worst way to win the World Cup's Golden Boot.

The France striker will leave Qatar as the tournament's top scorer after becoming the first man to score three goals in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966 - but his main memory will be the pain of an agonising defeat.

At the end of a truly epic evening, the 23-year-old still got to walk up to the victory podium to collect his individual accolade after reminding the world of his immense talent - but there were times when a far greater prize was within his grasp.

This could have been his final, and known as his tournament too, but instead both will be remembered as belonging to another number 10, who also got to hold aloft the World Cup trophy that Mbappe took home four years ago.

It was Argentina and Lionel Messi who ultimately grabbed the glory, but Mbappe lit up Lusail Stadium and it felt for a while like this was meant to be his time, again.

'We've just seen the French president - that boy is king'

Mbappe's bid to become the youngest player to win a second World Cup since Pele, who was 21 when he did it in 1962, got off to a terrible start.

He was mostly a spectator as Argentina dominated the first half, managing only 11 touches in total as his struggling side fell two goals behind, and things did not initially improve much after the break.

It took until the 71st minute for Mbappe to have his first shot at goal, but the ball sailed high over the bar and, at that stage, there seemed no way back for France.

That all changed when Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani as he darted into the box, with Mbappe making no mistake from the spot.

Just 97 seconds later, he made it 2-2, this time in spectacular style when he met a dropping ball in the box with superb volley to bring his side back from the brink of defeat.

"You cannot question the quality from one of the biggest players in the world to get his country back into the game," BBC co-commentator Jermaine Jenas said as the game went into extra time.

"He's an absolute superstar. He was just waiting. His team were not there with him but the changes added some energy, some belief into the side."

More magic followed. Mbappe's third of the night - his eighth at this tournament - arrived when he despatched another penalty in extra time, again to rescue his team and force a shootout in front of a crowd who by now could barely believe what they were watching.

"We've just seen the French President," Jenas added after the camera cut to Emmanuel Macron. "That boy is a king. A hat-trick in a World Cup final and a penalty stuck away as cool as you like. He stuck it in exactly the same place as the last one."

Mbappe did not miss in the shootout, either, coolly firing past Emiliano Martinez from the spot for a third time, but like Messi it was the Argentina goalkeeper who was celebrating at the end after he denied Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed.

Mbappe was still France's hero in defeat, and he was embraced by his team-mates and also by Macron at the end, but this was not the finish he had dreamed of, despite this being a final few will forget.

"It was a pleasure to be here to see it," BBC pundit Alan Shearer said. "Thank you to Messi and Mbappe. The way Argentina kept going, the mentality they had. Well done and thank you for entertaining us. It was just unbelievable."

France go back to the drawing board

France's World Cup defence ended in defeat on penalties, but for most of the game it appeared as if they would be giving up their trophy without so much as a whimper.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps had tried to change that before half-time, replacing Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele with Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram, and moving Mbappe into a more central striking role.

"It was tactical because I saw we were lacking energy," Deschamps explained. "I am not blaming Giroud or Dembele, I just saw they were not 100%. I brought Kylian in from the wing - because I saw we were in deep trouble.

"Basically we were just were not in great shape. Physically speaking we lacked that little extra, but we needed to go back to drawing board and try to change something.

"I always said everything is possible, you can change in a blink of an eye and we did that. We came back from the dead, and made a magnificent comeback - unfortunately it was just not enough.

"It was the World Cup of records and Kylian has left his mark on the final but unfortunately not in the way he would have liked."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by ask1234, today at 22:44

    You could just see the look on his face when he met Macron. Like, not you again. C'est non magnifique

  • Comment posted by wills, today at 22:44

    France got what they deserve, nowt. They put very little into the first 80 mins, had a good 10 minutes and put very little into extra time. The best team won.

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 22:37

    France were robbed. The Penalty for Argentina clearly wasn't a penalty.

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 22:32

    To go out on penalties is poetic justice.

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 22:41

      wolf359 replied:
      The worst way you mean
      Penalties are a lottery.

  • Comment posted by Saeta Rubia, today at 22:30

    Unlike Hurst, all Mbappe's three goals crossed the line.

    • Reply posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 22:33

      Mostly Harmless replied:
      Unlike MBappe all of Hursts goals came from open play.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 22:24

    Mbappe will be in his prime as a striker in 4 years time. That's a scary thought.

  • Comment posted by ask1234, today at 22:23

    It's a huge achievement already to get to a World Cup final at the age of 24. Its taken Messi all these years to win. Patience is a virtue

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:26

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah he got to the final and won it 4 years ago.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 22:20

    2 dodgy penalties . unlucky but you ain't fit to clean Geoff Hurst's boots

  • Comment posted by Rainbeau, today at 22:16

    Not laughing now is he. His team mates must have been taking penalty advice from Harry Kane.....ho ho ho...

  • Comment posted by KevH, today at 22:12

    He even managed to score three penalties in the same game, against the same goalkeeper. Shame England don’t have that type of player.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 22:20

      andy replied:
      they do but chose to leave Ivan Toney at home.

  • Comment posted by Lorenzo76 , today at 22:09

    Sad to lose the biggest game of your career and then having to see Macron

    • Reply posted by jackh, today at 22:13

      jackh replied:
      He has already won the biggest game of the year 4 years ago, this was just icing on the cake.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 22:09

    Why are people having a go at him celebrating when Kane missed his pen. Every player celebrates when the opposition misses or it's saved. The English would have celebrated if it was mbappe who sent a pen into orbit.

  • Comment posted by HarryM, today at 22:08

    I feel sorry for Mbappe. He was the true winner, a hat-trick and a great volley. The best goal of the final. I'm not a fan of penalties. 3 penalties and a Penalty Shoot-Out. Football's going down or has along time ago.

    • Reply posted by wills, today at 22:46

      wills replied:
      Apart from a stunning 2nd goal he contributed very little today.

  • Comment posted by NeilH, today at 22:04

    Having seen him laughing at Harry Kane’s penalty miss, there was a degree of schadenfreude in the result.

    Mbappe is a great player, but I don’t feel sorry for him.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 22:04

    If anything, Mbappe proved he's no fluke with the way he scored all the four goals. And it included the penalty shoot out. France as a team didn't quite turn up from the start. Maybe, it had to do with the reported sickness in their camp, exhaustion, or just bad first team selection. But Mbappe distinguished himself as expected.

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 21:58

    Mbappe is a brilliant player.He'll be good for another 2 world cups.Odds of winning another is about 4/1...20%.He's missed a good opportunity tonight to win a second.That's probably him done.

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 21:58

    Yes, he didn’t win. But he’s done his legacy and reputation no harm. Scored 3/3 penalties and scored a brilliant equaliser to make it 2-2 and force extra time.

    Man has already won the World Cup anyway. Even if he wins no more it wouldn’t matter. He’s still ahead of Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 21:58

    You can't say mbappe nut sack head without offending people?

    Or that he is a freak because he digs men who pretend they are women?

    What is wrong with people these days?

    It's a world full of crazy fools, with no sense of humour. Everyone takes things far too seriously with twisted woke society agendas.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:02

      neilkd21 replied:
      I think you need to take your meds and get to bed, rambling on a bit kid.

  • Comment posted by Pablo983, today at 21:58

    I wonder if Mbappe feels his laughter at Kane's penalty miss has come back to haunt him now?

    Mind you, Argentina players celebrating in front of the Dutch in the Quarter Finals wasn't too endearing either.

    Good final even though I didn't particularly like either team prior to this, but perhaps that made it better to watch?

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:03

      neilkd21 replied:
      Why wouldn't he celebrate the opposition missing a pen? Everyone does.

  • Comment posted by Rate Greplacement, today at 21:56

    Not laughing at Kane's penalty now are you Turtle?😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:05

      neilkd21 replied:
      No he will be popping his 2nd place medal in his sock drawer next to his winners medal from last time. Unlike harry who hasn't a single winners medal.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022