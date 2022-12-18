Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Corsie has won 137 Scotland caps over 13 years

The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national camp.

For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse.

But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner the details behind the claims.

Corsie stressed that she had not herself experienced abuse but others had been left "emotionally drained".

The Scotland captain is leading the women's team's legal action against the SFA over equal pay and conditions.

She has spoken of an "unhealthy" environment that had "brought a significant burden to the playing group".

The SFA has said "equality should be at the heart of the development of the game at all levels".

Corsie told BBC Scotland last week: "The players feel that the resources in place are not where they should be and it's really important to make sure that that doesn't continue.

"There's a general feeling across the group of players that there has been a sense of lack of respect."

Former Scotland defender Emma Black is not surprised that the dispute between the SFA and the women's squad has reached this stage.

"I think the talks began at the beginning of the year, I think about April time," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"It's disappointing they have broken down and it's come to this and they're having to go through this legal bid.

"The players feel that it is their only option to get better conditions. It's not just about pay, it's about travelling, hotel conditions, medical cover..."