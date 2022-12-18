Close menu

World Cup final: Lionel Messi named best player as Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe
Argentina trio Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez all won individual awards, alongside France's Kylian Mbappe

Argentina's Lionel Messi was named best player and France's Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award following a sensational World Cup 2022 final.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to their third World Cup title, scoring twice in the final as they beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

He netted seven goals in seven games and became the first player to score in each round of the same World Cup since the last-16 round was introduced in 1986.

He is also the first player to win the Golden Ball award twice since it was introduced in 1982 after also winning the honour in 2014.

Mbappe was top scorer with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

It was the first treble in a World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst's in 1966, when England beat West Germany.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice in normal time and once in extra time as 2018 champions France lost the showpiece at Lusail Stadium.

The Paris St-Germain forward also created history when he became the first player to score four goals in a World Cup finals, having also netted in France's 2018 victory over Croatia.

Mbappe, who took his total tally of World Cup goals to 12, became the youngest player to reach double figures in the competition.

He joined Brazil's Vava and Pele, West Germany's Paul Breitner and France's Zinedine Zidane as the only players to score in multiple World Cup finals.

Messi, who captained Argentina in what is expected to be his last tournament, netted his 97th and 98th goals for his country in the final.

He has scored 13 goals in the competition and has contributed to 21 total goals in World Cup history - more than any other player.

Messi also won the Silver Boot for finishing second in the goalscoring charts, while Frenchman Olivier Giroud took the Bronze Boot for netting four goals in six matches.

Mbappe was named the Silver Ball winner as the second best player in the tournament and Croatia's Luka Modric picked up the Bronze Ball after guiding his country to third place.

World Cup 2022 top scorers
Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals and assisted two in seven matches at the 2022 World Cup

Golden Glove - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez
Emiliano Martinez kept clean sheets against Mexico, Poland and Croatia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept three clean sheets as he helped Argentina win the World Cup and was given the Golden Glove award.

He played every minute of the tournament and saved Frenchman Kingsley Coman's spot-kick in the final shootout.

Morocco's Yassine Bounou and England's Jordan Pickford also kept three clean sheets as their sides reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

Young player of the tournament - Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez played in all seven of Argentina's matches at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named Young Player of the Tournament after a string of impressive performances in Qatar.

He started the final win over France and scored his only World Cup goal in the 2-0 victory over Mexico in the group stage.

Elsewhere, England won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy for the fewest bookings throughout the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 20:09

    Great game by MacAllister, reminiscent of the way his dad used to play for Leeds and Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 20:10

      BBCBALLACHE replied:
      His brother Kevin is loads better apparently but they left him at home on his own this Christmas

  • Comment posted by Hutch, today at 20:03

    Somewhere in Portugal a very expensive TV needs replacing...

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 20:15

      lawman replied:
      Try Spain
      The petulant one is training at Real Madrid.
      Even they don't want to sign him.
      He can't be happy with Messi.
      You just know it.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:04

    Argentina fully deserved that.
    Messi fully deserved that.
    Mbappe can count himself a little unfortunate personally.
    But football won tonight.
    What. A. Game.

    Congratulations to Lionel Messi 🥳

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:31

      Celts replied:
      Now do people see why Messi gets so much praise and articles written about him?

      35 years old and he got 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 games.

      Broke all kinds of records, and finally got his hands on that world cup!

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 20:03

    Looking back and laughing at all the experts in the comments from earlier/yesterday complaining about the BBC making it all about Messi and Mbappe.

    They'll be very quiet tonight.

    • Reply posted by Owly, today at 20:09

      Owly replied:
      🤫🤫🤫🤫 😂

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 20:05

    So it did turn out to be the Messi vs Mbappe final after all. Best World Cup final I've ever watched. In fact the whole tournament has been excellent. Mbappe is only 23 and has already won it. Messi deserves his moment. The people who tried to bring politics into it - you failed.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 20:16

      GazR replied:
      Indeed the media gave up slating the World Cup after the 2nd week! That’s how good it was!
      In the end the World Cup won! It was great all the way through! The best I’ve seen in my 40 years watching.

      All those comments about empty stadiums…lol
      The only time seats were not full was before a game and that’s when the media wanted to highlight empty seats. I’m sure a few fell for it

  • Comment posted by 1963tiger, today at 19:58

    Great game all round - shame there has to be a winner and a loser. Best final for ages

    • Reply posted by Asdfghjkl, today at 20:10

      Asdfghjkl replied:
      Except for the cynical tackling & fouls inconsistently refereed, as well as the Argentina GK showing blatant unsporting behaviour in the shootout, plus Argentinian subs encroaching onto the pitch during play. Apart from all that, yeah great game

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, today at 20:10

    Delighted for Argentina and Messi. He deserves it for his incredible service to football.
    We'll see plenty more of Mbappe.

    • Reply posted by A sort of greeny bluey thing, today at 20:27

      A sort of greeny bluey thing replied:
      This is the truth, everything else is sour grapes.

  • Comment posted by avp1982, today at 19:58

    Messi should play one final international in his home country. Deserves that I feel. Mbappe clinical. Great game.

    • Reply posted by A sort of greeny bluey thing, today at 20:25

      A sort of greeny bluey thing replied:
      Yeah but too little too late, still he scored 4 goals in the final not sure anyone ever done that before, ok with penalty shootout but still, Messi stole the day, the desire of the whole Argentina team was inspiring!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:05

    Man, that walk from Mbappe could not feel ever so lonely. You have to sympathise with him. What a performance from him.

    • Reply posted by Mozdog9, today at 20:07

      Mozdog9 replied:
      Can’t sympathise with someone who laughs at people missing penalties

  • Comment posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 20:07

    They Should have given 2 Golden Balls and 2 World Cups out after that game, no one deserved to go home empty handed.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:35

      Celts replied:
      Messi has scored 18 goals for Argentina in 2022. At the age of 35

      Beating Memphis Depays record of 17, for most international goals in a calendar year.

      Correct decision from him to not retire, he's still got life in him yet!

  • Comment posted by Gazdagreat, today at 20:03

    I'd say it was a close run thing for golden ball. Mbappe should shatter Klose's all time WC goals record.

    • Reply posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 20:13

      BBCBALLACHE replied:
      Only player to have scored 4 goals in World Cup Finals, sensational.

  • Comment posted by MattC, today at 20:01

    No surprise there I guess. Great final. Thanks to both teams for providing an amazing spectacle.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:50

      Celts replied:
      Ronaldos world cup:

      Dived for a penalty
      Tried to steal a goal off Bruno
      Turned his back on the ball to assist South Korea
      Got benched
      Got knocked out by Morocco

      Messi's world cup:

      7 goals and 3 assists
      Golden ball
      Most goal contributions in world cup history
      Most ever international goals in a calendar year
      Won the world cup

      Could it have gone any better? Hahaha

  • Comment posted by Rustarkkar, today at 20:07

    Everyone hating on the messi vs mbappe hype but they both stepped up when it mattered, would be good to see them both win the UCL this year as well

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:33

      Celts replied:
      Some people just despise when others are successful. It makes them jealous because they've never done anything with their own lives.

      So many people on the BBC comments were BAYING for Messi not to win the world cup, just so they could lay in on him and say he didn't justify the hype.

      Well guess what, he did!

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 20:03

    Messi, quite simply is the best player ever and thoroughly deserves player of the tournament.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:39

      Celts replied:
      Most world cup appearances - Messi
      Most world cup assists - Messi
      Most world cup player of the match awards - Messi
      Most world cup player of the tournament awards - Messi
      Most world cup goal contributions - Messi
      Most international goals in a calendar year - Messi
      1st player to score in every round at the world cup - Messi

      Remember when they said he couldn't do it for Argentina?

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 20:14

    Watching this final just brings it home how far behind England are in the pecking order.

    • Reply posted by mh0013, today at 20:36

      mh0013 replied:
      On the contrary it reinforced what a missed opportunity it was

  • Comment posted by wu-tang for the children, today at 20:09

    This definitely tells us who the better of the two between Ronaldo and Messi! Defo Messi world Cup. PS BBC and ITV need to get better commentators

    • Reply posted by Asdfghjkl, today at 20:14

      Asdfghjkl replied:
      They certainly do! Lineker chuckling at blatant unsporting behaviour of Argentine GK during the shootout. You’d have thought he’d know better having been on the receiving end in 86.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 20:06

    Best match I have ever seen. Brilliant

    • Reply posted by David, today at 20:12

      David replied:
      It wasn’t a good game. Until 80 minutes only one team in it. Last 40 minutes were exciting though

  • Comment posted by Celts, today at 20:39

    Most world cup appearances - Messi
    Most world cup assists - Messi
    Most world cup player of the match awards - Messi
    Most world cup player of the tournament awards - Messi
    Most world cup goal contributions - Messi
    Most international goals in a calendar year - Messi
    1st player to score in every round at the world cup - Messi

    Remember when they said he couldn't do it for Argentina?

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 20:45

      SteH11 replied:
      18 international goals in a calendar year in insane.

      If he keeps scoring at anywhere near that sort of rate for the next couple of years. He will end up with the most international goals of all time as well!

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 20:06

    Went away at half time in disgust. Came back to watch what I thought would be the trophy ceremony… to see 2-2!!!! Amazing final after a turgid first half by France. Argentina deserved to win even if France could have won it at the dead. I’m proud of my team 🇫🇷 and it sure won’t be Mbappé and co’s last final. Allez les bleus! roll on RWC 2023!

    But tonight congrats to Argentina, Messi, De Maria

  • Comment posted by Stephen Taylor, today at 20:06

    Messi is a legend and Mbappe and pretty sure will be one . One should not forget Mbappe did win the WC in 2018. They are both great players . No need to mud sling about one player or the other . Mbappe is the player Marcus Rashford wishes he could be as good as but is nowhere near. the level of.

