World Cup final: Lionel Messi named best player as Kylian Mbappe wins Golden Boot

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments35

Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe
Argentina trio Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez all won individual awards, alongside France's Kylian Mbappe

Argentina's Lionel Messi was named best player and France's Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award following a sensational World Cup 2022 final.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to their third World Cup title, scoring twice in the final as they beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout.

He netted seven goals in seven games and became the first player to score in each round of the same World Cup since the last-16 round was introduced in 1986.

Mbappe was top scorer with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final.

It was the first treble in a World Cup final since Sir Geoff Hurst's in 1966, when England beat West Germany.

Mbappe, 23, scored twice in normal time and once in extra time as 2018 champions France lost the showpiece at Lusail Stadium.

The Paris St-Germain forward also created history when he became the first player to score four goals in a World Cup finals, having also netted in France's 2018 victory over Croatia.

Mbappe, who took his total tally of World Cup goals to 12, became the youngest player to reach double figures in the competition.

He joined Brazil's Vava and Pele, West Germany's Paul Breitner and France's Zinedine Zidane as the only players to score in multiple World Cup finals.

Messi, who captained Argentina in what is expected to be his last tournament, netted his 97th and 98th goals for his country in the final.

He has scored 13 goals in the competition and has contributed to 21 total goals in World Cup history - more than any other player.

Messi also won the Silver Boot for finishing second in the goalscoring charts, while Frenchman Olivier Giroud took the Bronze Boot for netting four goals in six matches.

Mbappe was named the Silver Ball winner as the second best player in the tournament and Croatia's Luka Modric picked up the Bronze Ball after guiding his country to third place.

World Cup 2022 top scorers
Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals and assisted two in seven matches at the 2022 World Cup

Golden Glove - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martinez
Emiliano Martinez kept clean sheets against Mexico, Poland and Croatia

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept three clean sheets as he helped Argentina win the World Cup and was given the Golden Glove award.

He played every minute of the tournament and saved Frenchman Kingsley Coman's spot-kick in the final shootout.

Morocco's Yassine Bounou and England's Jordan Pickford also kept three clean sheets as their sides reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

Young player of the tournament - Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Enzo Fernandez
Enzo Fernandez played in all seven of Argentina's matches at the 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21, was named Young Player of the Tournament after a string of impressive performances in Qatar.

He started the final win over France and scored his only World Cup goal in the 2-0 victory over Mexico in the group stage.

Elsewhere, England won the FIFA Fair Play Trophy for the fewest bookings throughout the tournament.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:08

    Messi now the undisputed 2nd best GOAT of all time.

    Only Maradona was better.

    Very happy for him.

  • Comment posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 20:07

    They Should have given 2 Golden Balls and 2 World Cups out after that game, no one deserved to go home empty handed.

  • Comment posted by Rustarkkar, today at 20:07

    Everyone hating on the messi vs mbappe hype but they both stepped up when it mattered, would be good to see them both win the UCL this year as well

  • Comment posted by Mr Jangles, today at 20:07

    I used to be cool.

  • Comment posted by Philly the kid, today at 20:07

    Still wondering why they made messi wear a negligee dressing gown for the trophy lift?!
    I suspect Ronald had a word with the sheik.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Taylor, today at 20:06

    Messi is a legend and Mbappe and pretty sure will be one . One should not forget Mbappe did win the WC in 2018. They are both great players . No need to mud sling about one player or the other . Mbappe is the player Marcus Rashford wishes he could be as good as but is nowhere near. the level of.

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 20:06

    Went away at half time in disgust. Came back to watch what I thought would be the trophy ceremony… to see 2-2!!!! Amazing final after a turgid first half by France. Argentina deserved to win even if France could have won it at the dead. I’m proud of my team 🇫🇷 and it sure won’t be Mbappé and co’s last final. Allez les bleus! roll on RWC 2023!

    But tonight congrats to Argentina, Messi, De Maria

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 20:06

    Best match I have ever seen. Brilliant

  • Comment posted by Owly, today at 20:05

    BBC absolutely vindicated in their coverage of Messi, now the undisputed GOAT.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 20:05

    So it did turn out to be the Messi vs Mbappe final after all. Best World Cup final I've ever watched. In fact the whole tournament has been excellent. Mbappe is only 23 and has already won it. Messi deserves his moment. The people who tried to bring politics into it - you failed.

  • Comment posted by IsaacM1, today at 20:05

    The GOAT, plain and simple for the world to see

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:05

    Man, that walk from Mbappe could not feel ever so lonely. You have to sympathise with him. What a performance from him.

    • Reply posted by Mozdog9, today at 20:07

      Mozdog9 replied:
      Can’t sympathise with someone who laughs at people missing penalties

  • Comment posted by ec2y8bp, today at 20:05

    England won friends award. It’s almost an insult really. But I guess we take what we can.

  • Comment posted by AndrewScott, today at 20:04

    It's The Ugly Game really. Cheating by almost everyone in almost every encounter near the ball. Tugging shirts, holding back, pushing, pulling... Why are the rules not enforced in football?

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:04

    Argentina fully deserved that.
    Messi fully deserved that.
    Mbappe can count himself a little unfortunate personally.
    But football won tonight.
    What. A. Game.

    Congratulations to Lionel Messi 🥳

  • Comment posted by Angus_McCoatup, today at 20:04

    • Reply posted by Defund the BBC Bias at its worst, today at 20:06

      Defund the BBC Bias at its worst replied:
      Anything.

  • Comment posted by betterthanthar, today at 20:04

    How can you say it was a good game on the back of thousands of stadiums workers fatalities

    • Reply posted by ec2y8bp, today at 20:06

      ec2y8bp replied:
      Because it was a great game. One is a triumph. One is a tragedy. But they are not the same.

  • Comment posted by Sideburn, today at 20:03

    Good. Fully deserved.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 20:03

    Messi, quite simply is the best player ever and thoroughly deserves player of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Gazdagreat, today at 20:03

    I'd say it was a close run thing for golden ball. Mbappe should shatter Klose's all time WC goals record.

