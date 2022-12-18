Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Georgia Timms opened the scoring before setting up Hearts' second goal

Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both.

Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United.

Fixtures for the top three were all postponed because of frozen pitches.

Striker Georgia Timms inspired Hearts to victory, scoring the opener and setting up the second.

She touched home a free-kick from midfielder Eilidh Davies' free-kick then squared for fellow forward Katie Rood to tuck home.

Thistle centre-half Cheryl McCulloch connected with a Demi Falconer free-kick to pull a goal back just after the hour mark, but Hearts held on to move to within six points of third-top Celtic.

Hibs had to come from behind to subdue United after winger Robyn Smith fired the visitors ahead after 17 minutes.

The lead only lasted seven minutes as defender Leah Eddie scored straight from a corner.

Teenage forward Eilidh Adams thumped Hibs into the lead on the stroke of half-time and defender Lucy Parry extended the advantage from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

Winger Kirsty Morrison added gloss to the victory as she took the ball past goalkeeper Fiona McNicoll to roll it over the line as the game entered stoppage time.